Analysts See $0.89 EPS for Fortive (FTV); 3 Analysts Bullish Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN)

Analysts expect Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) to report $0.89 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 2.20% from last quarter’s $0.91 EPS. FTV’s profit would be $298.24M giving it 22.72 P/E if the $0.89 EPS is correct. After having $0.69 EPS previously, Fortive Corporation’s analysts see 28.99% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $80.88. About 70,870 shares traded. Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) has risen 6.63% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FTV News: 07/03/2018 Danaher Provides Update On First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 26/04/2018 – Fortive 1Q EPS 74c; 26/04/2018 – Fortive 1Q Net $261.2M; 26/04/2018 – Fortive Sees 2018 EPS $3.18-EPS $3.28; 02/04/2018 – Fortive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Fortive Says Its Fortive Hldrs Will Receive Shrs Representing 54.4% of Issued and Outstanding Shrs of Altra; 07/03/2018 – Fortive Agrees to Combine Automation and Specialty Businesses With Altra Industrial Motion; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fortive Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTV); 26/04/2018 – FORTIVE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 86C TO 90C, EST. 88C; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE TO COMBINE 4 OPERATING COS. WITH ALTRA INDUSTRIAL

Among 7 analysts covering Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Standard Chartered PLC had 29 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, January 29 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, January 14. The stock of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) earned “Hold” rating by HSBC on Tuesday, March 19. JP Morgan maintained Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) on Monday, January 21 with “Overweight” rating. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Conviction Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. UBS maintained Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Conviction Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Friday, February 22. Berenberg maintained Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) on Monday, February 4 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets downgraded Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) rating on Tuesday, April 30. RBC Capital Markets has “Underperform” rating and GBX 580 target. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Monday, March 4. See Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) latest ratings:

05/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 570.00 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: Investec Rating: Sell Downgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 820.00 Maintain

03/05/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 800.00 Maintain

02/05/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 975.00 New Target: GBX 980.00 Maintain

02/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Conviction Buy Old Target: GBX 950.00 New Target: GBX 990.00 Unchanged

01/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 610.00 New Target: GBX 690.00 Unchanged

30/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 820.00 Maintain

30/04/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 975.00 Maintain

30/04/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Underperform Old Target: GBX 460.00 New Target: GBX 580.00 Downgrade

The stock decreased 0.44% or GBX 3.2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 731.6. About 3.26 million shares traded. Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) has 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Standard Chartered PLC provides various banking services and products in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of 23.85 billion GBP. The firm operates in four divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking, Private Banking, Commercial Banking, and Retail Banking. It has a 39.55 P/E ratio. It offers personal banking services, including savings and accounts; personal, instalment, or revolving loans; mortgages; credit cards; life, savings and retirement planning, health and medical, home, motor, and travel insurance products; investment advisory services; retail FX products; mutual funds; and employee banking services.

Among 4 analysts covering Fortive (NYSE:FTV), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Fortive had 6 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, April 26 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) earned “Underperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, June 3. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital.