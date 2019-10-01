Analysts See $0.89 EPS for Bio-Techne (TECH); Loomis Sayles & Company LP Has Raised Its Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Position

Analysts expect Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) to report $0.89 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 14.10% from last quarter’s $0.78 EPS. TECH’s profit would be $33.73M giving it 53.74 P/E if the $0.89 EPS is correct. After having $1.05 EPS previously, Bio-Techne Corporation’s analysts see -15.24% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.23% or $4.37 during the last trading session, reaching $191.3. About 69,233 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 14/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ Gl, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Releases Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Declares Dividend; 11/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 26/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Leads the Way in Scientific Support for Autophagy Research; 21/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Expands RNAscope® ISH Automation – Facilitating Drug Discovery and Development; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q EPS 52c; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q Adj EPS $1.21; 10/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at UBS Global Health Care Conference May 22; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Techne Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECH)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.25 billion. It operates through three divisions: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. It has a 77.45 P/E ratio. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $132,530 activity. 200 shares were bought by Kummeth Charles R., worth $37,000 on Monday, September 9. BAUMGARTNER ROBERT V bought $95,530 worth of stock.

Among 4 analysts covering Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:JAZZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – Ordinary Shares has $20800 highest and $14200 lowest target. $165.50’s average target is 30.40% above currents $126.92 stock price. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – Ordinary Shares had 4 analyst reports since May 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, May 8 by Mizuho. The rating was downgraded by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, August 21 to “Neutral”. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $20800 target in Wednesday, May 8 report.

