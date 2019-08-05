Analysts See $-0.88 EPS for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (VYGR); Profile of 5 Analysts Covering BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (BDSI)

Analysts expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) to report $-0.88 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 10.00% from last quarter’s $-0.8 EPS. After having $-0.81 EPS previously, Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see 8.64% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.45% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $21.28. About 277,275 shares traded. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) has risen 20.47% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VYGR News: 21/03/2018 – Plantronics Unveils Voyager 104: A Headset Designed For Trucking Professionals; 15/05/2018 – MRI Interventions Announces Strategic Agreement with Voyager Therapeutics for Neurosurgical Device Service, Supply and Developm; 09/05/2018 – Griffith Foods Expands Global Roll-out of Logility Voyager Solutions; Realizes Significant Service and Inventory Improvements; 21/03/2018 – Old Mutual Voyager Global Dynamic Adds TD Ameritrade; 09/03/2018 – Voyager Therapeutics: Phase 2-3 Program That Remains on Track to Dose the First Patient Mid-2018; 07/05/2018 – Voyager Therapeutics Presenting at Conference May 18; 09/03/2018 – Voyager Therapeutics Announces Longer-Term Data from Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of VY-AADC for Advanced Parkinson’s Disease; 30/03/2018 – VESTAS – TERRA-GEN PLACED ORDER FOR 159 MW OF V117-3.45 MW TURBINES FOR THE VOYAGER Il WIND PROJECT IN CALIFORNIA; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Voyager Therapeutics; 29/05/2018 – VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS – ALLISON DORVAL, VP OF FINANCE, WILL ASSUME ROLES OF PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER

Among 5 analysts covering BioDelivery (NASDAQ:BDSI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BioDelivery had 12 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Ladenburg maintained the stock with "Buy" rating in Friday, March 15 report. The stock has "Buy" rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, March 14. The firm has "Buy" rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Friday, March 15. The firm has "Buy" rating by SunTrust given on Tuesday, March 19. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with "Buy". The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, March 22 with "Buy". The firm earned "Buy" rating on Friday, March 15 by Janney Capital. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with "Buy" on Friday, March 8. The firm has "Buy" rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Friday, March 1. See BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) latest ratings:

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company has market cap of $338.36 million. The firm provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It currently has negative earnings. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain.

The stock decreased 3.08% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.78. About 979,948 shares traded. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) has risen 40.00% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.54, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. shares while 17 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 44.55 million shares or 37.69% more from 32.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 1.10M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc accumulated 0% or 668,900 shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt Lp invested in 21,385 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Advisory Svcs Lc, a Georgia-based fund reported 144,900 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 259,400 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fin Inc reported 724,445 shares. Qcm Cayman Ltd has invested 0.67% in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). Jefferies Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability holds 37,300 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). Cortina Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.43% of its portfolio in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) for 1.30 million shares. Us Fincl Bank De has invested 0% in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 0.33% of its portfolio in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) for 1.56M shares. Susquehanna Gp Limited Liability Partnership holds 539,966 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). Charles Schwab Incorporated holds 16,652 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

