Analysts See $0.88 EPS for Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH); Profile of 0 Analysts Covering W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW)

Among 2 analysts covering W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. W.W. Grainger had 10 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. Atlantic Securities downgraded W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) on Friday, June 21 to “Sell” rating. See W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) latest ratings:

21/06/2019 Broker: Atlantic Securities Rating: Sell New Target: $260 Downgrade

14/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $273.0000 258.0000

31/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Gordon Haskett

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Bmo Capital New Target: $320.0000 310.0000

17/04/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $309 New Target: $316 Maintain

12/04/2019 Broker: Gordon Haskett Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Analysts expect Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) to report $0.88 EPS on July, 23.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 6.02% from last quarter’s $0.83 EPS. T_TIH’s profit would be $71.70M giving it 17.99 P/E if the $0.88 EPS is correct. After having $0.48 EPS previously, Toromont Industries Ltd.’s analysts see 83.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $63.33. About 203,400 shares traded or 37.20% up from the average. Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Toromont Industries had 5 analyst reports since February 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by RBC Capital Markets. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”. IBC maintained Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) rating on Monday, February 18. IBC has “Hold” rating and $70 target. Raymond James maintained Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $71 target.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.16 billion. It operates in two divisions, Equipment Group and CIMCO. It has a 19.98 P/E ratio. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in a variety of applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold W.W. Grainger, Inc. shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Financial invested 0.01% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Golub Gru Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 58,277 shares. Fiduciary Trust Com has 0.04% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 4,754 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Co reported 0.14% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Moreover, Cibc World Markets Inc has 0% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Hightower Advisors Llc holds 2,556 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp holds 0% or 56,079 shares in its portfolio. 2,335 were accumulated by King Luther Cap Management Corp. Hsbc Holdings Plc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 5 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 30,678 shares. Everence Mngmt owns 863 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership reported 0.03% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). The France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg has invested 0.12% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

The stock increased 0.60% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $272.91. About 385,512 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 11.47% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – JOSEPH HIGH TO RETIRE AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER; 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 25/04/2018 – Grainger’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights; 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises 2018 View To EPS $14.30-EPS $15.30; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q EPS $4.07; 02/04/2018 – W.W. Grainger: Chief People Officer Joseph High to Retire; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%

