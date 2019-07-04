Analysts See $0.88 EPS for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK); Shorts at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) Raised By 3.58%

Analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) to report $0.88 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 5.38% from last quarter’s $0.93 EPS. PK’s profit would be $177.39M giving it 7.92 P/E if the $0.88 EPS is correct. After having $0.67 EPS previously, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s analysts see 31.34% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $27.89. About 1.08M shares traded. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) has risen 2.34% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.09% the S&P500. Some Historical PK News: 18/05/2018 – PARK HOTELS & RESORTS DECLARES SPECIAL CASH DIV 45C/SHR; 23/04/2018 – DJ Park Hotels & Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PK); 03/05/2018 – Park Hotels & Resorts 1Q Rev $668M; 12/03/2018 – Park Hotels & Resorts Adjusts 2018 View To Net $232M-Net $266M; 11/04/2018 – Former Sony Interactive CEO Andrew House Joins KEYPR’s Advisory Board; 12/03/2018 – Park Hotels & Resorts Adjusts 2018 View to Adjusted FFO $2.74/Shr-$2.90/Shr; 03/05/2018 – PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC – SEES 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.62 TO $1.78; 03/05/2018 – Park Hotels & Resorts 1Q Net $149M; 18/05/2018 – PARK HOTELS & RESORTS SEES GROSS PROCEEDS ABOUT $350M; 03/05/2018 – PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC – SEES 2018 ADJ FFO SHR $2.76 – $2.92

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) had an increase of 3.58% in short interest. DCPH's SI was 2.94M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 3.58% from 2.84 million shares previously. With 139,300 avg volume, 21 days are for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH)'s short sellers to cover DCPH's short positions. The SI to Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc's float is 19.75%. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $23.19. About 81,939 shares traded. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) has declined 12.52% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.95% the S&P500.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company has market cap of $885.61 million. The firm develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. operates as a lodging real estate company. The company has market cap of $5.62 billion. The firm owns a portfolio of hotels and resorts in the United States and internationally. It has a 13.45 P/E ratio. The Company’s portfolio consists of 67 branded hotels and resorts with approximately 35,000 rooms.

Among 2 analysts covering Park Hotels \u0026 Resorts (NYSE:PK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Park Hotels \u0026 Resorts had 4 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained the shares of PK in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating.