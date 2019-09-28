Analysts See $0.88 EPS for Equity Residential (EQR); TIMES PPTY HLDGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES HKD (TMPPF) Shorts Down By 57.67%

TIMES PPTY HLDGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES HKD (OTCMKTS:TMPPF) had a decrease of 57.67% in short interest. TMPPF’s SI was 80,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 57.67% from 189,000 shares previously. With 7,300 avg volume, 11 days are for TIMES PPTY HLDGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES HKD (OTCMKTS:TMPPF)’s short sellers to cover TMPPF’s short positions. It closed at $1.55 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to report $0.88 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 6.02% from last quarter’s $0.83 EPS. EQR’s profit would be $326.35M giving it 24.50 P/E if the $0.88 EPS is correct. After having $0.86 EPS previously, Equity Residential’s analysts see 2.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $86.25. About 844,614 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 25/04/2018 – EQR: NYC RENEWAL RATES ARE UP 2.9%; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c; 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR; 19/04/2018 – DJ Equity Residential, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQR); 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Rev $633M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C; 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M

Among 3 analysts covering Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Equity Residential has $9000 highest and $74 lowest target. $81.33’s average target is -5.70% below currents $86.25 stock price. Equity Residential had 7 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 11. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, September 6. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, June 27 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust.

More notable recent Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Rental REITs to Buy Regardless of a Recession – Investorplace.com” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Equity Residential’s (NYSE:EQR) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Good Is Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), When It Comes To ROE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 26 investors sold Equity Residential shares while 142 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 316.02 million shares or 0.05% less from 316.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Plante Moran Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Bridges Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 4,050 shares. Hm Payson And reported 4,583 shares. Howe & Rusling reported 0% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Ameriprise stated it has 609,348 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bb&T Secs Limited Company invested in 13,570 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stonebridge Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 210 shares. Apg Asset Management Us Inc stated it has 8.14% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Co invested in 0.1% or 73,612 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Ltd reported 4,065 shares stake. First Manhattan Co accumulated 2,024 shares or 0% of the stock. New York-based Gideon Cap Advsrs has invested 0.08% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Company Tn has invested 0.02% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Franklin invested in 0.03% or 706,474 shares. 5,682 were accumulated by Ibm Retirement Fund.

Equity Residential, a real estate investment trust , engages in the acquisition, development, and management of multifamily properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $31.99 billion. As of December 31, 2007, it owned and invested in 579 properties in 24 states and the District of Columbia consisting of 152,821 units. It has a 43.08 P/E ratio. The firm qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.