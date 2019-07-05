Analysts See $0.88 EPS for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD); 2 Bullish Analysts Covering PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX)

Among 3 analysts covering PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. PHX Energy Services had 3 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Scotia Capital upgraded PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) on Thursday, February 28 to “Buy” rating. GMP Securities maintained PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) rating on Thursday, February 28. GMP Securities has “Buy” rating and $5 target. BMO Capital Markets upgraded PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) on Thursday, February 28 to “Hold” rating. See PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold PHX Energy Services Corp. shares while 15 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 9.81 million shares or 2.35% less from 10.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hodges Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.02% in PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 10,520 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag stated it has 0% in PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX). 30,469 were accumulated by Los Angeles Cap And Equity Rech. Trigran accumulated 2.26 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 24,126 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 736,398 are held by Vanguard Grp Inc. Moreover, Deprince Race Zollo has 0.16% invested in PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX). Amica Retiree Trust accumulated 37,509 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) for 3,299 shares. 29,325 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt holds 0% or 36,930 shares. Citigroup holds 4,103 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Disciplined Growth Mn, Minnesota-based fund reported 356,732 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 177,201 shares.

More important recent PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Flight plan: Sky Harbor has seen an uptick in international air service, but there still is a push for more – Phoenix Business Journal” on April 20, 2018, also Gurufocus.com published article titled: “Feb 27, 2019 – Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp Buys Cigna Corp, Marathon Petroleum Corp, CVS Health Corp, Sells Aetna Inc, Express Scripts Holding Co, Cisco Systems Inc – GuruFocus.com”, Prnewswire.com published: “US Shale, Offshore, Latin American and Private Oil and Gas Producers to Speak at EnerCom’s – The Oil & Gas Conference® – Aug. 19-22 – PR Newswire” on August 09, 2018. More interesting news about PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) was released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “90 Public and Private Oil and Gas Company Leaders and Experts to Speak at the 23rd Annual EnerCom – The Oil & Gas Conference® – PR Newswire” with publication date: August 01, 2018.

PHX Energy Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas producing companies in Canada, the United States, Albania, and the Russian Federation. The company has market cap of $164.67 million. The firm offers Velocity Real-Time, E-360 measurement while drilling , P-360 positive pulse MWD, 360 resistivity while drilling, and 360 clear vision MWD systems, as well as performance drilling motor rental services. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides survey management, gyro surveying, and streaming services, as well as Web remote electronic drilling recorder technology and services.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $254,020 activity. D’Amico Raphael bought 6,400 shares worth $99,375. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $41,250 was made by Webb Freda Rose on Thursday, May 30.