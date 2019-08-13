Analysts See $0.88 EPS for Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY); Profile of 2 Analysts Covering RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL)

Among 2 analysts covering RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. RedHill Biopharma had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. WBB Securities upgraded RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) on Tuesday, March 12 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by H.C. Wainwright. The stock of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) earned “Strong Buy” rating by WBB Securities on Friday, July 12. See RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) to report $0.88 EPS on September, 13.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 4.76% from last quarter’s $0.84 EPS. PLAY’s profit would be $32.00M giving it 11.14 P/E if the $0.88 EPS is correct. After having $1.13 EPS previously, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc.’s analysts see -22.12% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.54% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $39.21. About 322,936 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Adj EPS 61c; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $304.9 MLN VS $270.2 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 15/05/2018 – Sheffield Asset Management Buys 1.5% of Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q EPS 85c; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES (13 WEEKS), DECREASED 5.9%; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECREASE IN LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGITS FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Issues Downbeat Guidance — Market Mover; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES NET INCOME OF $95 MLN TO $110 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases, and cancer. The company has market cap of $196.98 million. The firm promotes two gastrointestinal products in the U.S., such as Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of IBS and acute enterocolitis; and EnteraGam, a medical food intended for the dietary management under medical supervision of chronic diarrhea and loose stools. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s clinical-stage pipeline includes TALICIA , an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection with successful results from a first Phase III study and an ongoing confirmatory Phase III study; RHB-104, an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Crohn's disease with an ongoing first Phase III study, a completed proof-of-concept Phase IIa study for multiple sclerosis, and QIDP status for nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA (RHB-102), a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron with successful top-line results in a Phase III study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and an ongoing Phase II study for IBS-D; RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation licensed to Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.; YELIVA (ABC294640), a Phase II-stage, orally-administered, first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory, and gastrointestinal indications; MESUPRON, a Phase II-stage first-in-class, orally-administered protease inhibitor, targeting pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors; and RIZAPORT (RHB-103), an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan for acute migraines, with a U.S.

Among 3 analysts covering Dave & Busters Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Dave & Busters Entertainment has $66 highest and $60 lowest target. $62.75's average target is 60.04% above currents $39.21 stock price. Dave & Busters Entertainment had 9 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) earned "Buy" rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, March 5. The firm has "Outperform" rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 3. As per Wednesday, April 3, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo.

