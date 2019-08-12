Analysts See $0.88 EPS for Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY); Marathon Capital Management Has Upped Apple Computer (AAPL) Stake

Marathon Capital Management increased Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) stake by 141.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marathon Capital Management acquired 12,572 shares as Apple Computer Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Marathon Capital Management holds 21,448 shares with $4.07M value, up from 8,876 last quarter. Apple Computer Inc now has $906.14B valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $200.51. About 8.42M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/03/2018 – Apple: Are People Sick of Expensive Phones? — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – APPLE – IN 2017, CO DIRECTED SUPPLIERS TO REMOVE 10 SMELTERS AND REFINERS NOT WILLING TO PARTICIPATE IN, OR COMPLETE, THIRD PARTY AUDIT IN GIVEN TIMELINES; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway doubles Teva bet, confirms Apple purchases; 16/04/2018 – MacWorld: Apple Watch Series 4 and watchOS 5 rumors: Are third-party watch faces on the way?; 26/03/2018 – Spotify expects 2018 revenue to grow 20-30 pct, slower than 2017 pace; 01/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Apple announces $100B buyback program, hikes dividend by 16%; 17/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple plans to integrate recently acquired magazine app Texture into Apple News and debut its own premium; 30/05/2018 – Apple Inc. vs VirnetX Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/30/2018; 09/03/2018 – Nitro Games Oyj: New version of Medals of War featured by Apple; 02/05/2018 – High-priced iPhone X does the trick for Apple

Analysts expect Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) to report $0.88 EPS on September, 13.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 4.76% from last quarter’s $0.84 EPS. PLAY’s profit would be $32.00M giving it 10.82 P/E if the $0.88 EPS is correct. After having $1.13 EPS previously, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc.’s analysts see -22.12% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.96% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $38.09. About 189,136 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAY); 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q EPS 85C; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Down in Low to Mid Single Digits; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECREASE IN LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGITS FOR FISCAL 2018; 14/05/2018 – Hill Path Capital Buys New 3% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Issues Downbeat Guidance — Market Mover; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Adj EPS 61c; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES TOTAL REVENUES OF $1.20 BLN TO $1.24 BLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Net $95M-Net $110M

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families in North America. The company has market cap of $1.39 billion. The Company’s venues offer a menu of ?Fun American New Gourmet' entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. It has a 12.73 P/E ratio. The firm operates its venues under the Dave & Buster's name.

Among 3 analysts covering Dave & Busters Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Dave & Busters Entertainment has $66 highest and $60 lowest target. $62.75’s average target is 64.74% above currents $38.09 stock price. Dave & Busters Entertainment had 9 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 3 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 3 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. shares while 62 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 37.35 million shares or 4.80% less from 39.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Grp Inc Incorporated owns 29,289 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sheffield Asset Management Ltd Company owns 63,310 shares for 7.22% of their portfolio. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.09% stake. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs owns 0.01% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 3,322 shares. 14,654 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 13,022 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Synovus Corporation stated it has 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Grisanti Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 1.66% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) or 54,673 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Incorporated, California-based fund reported 17,423 shares. The Connecticut-based Paloma Prns Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Northern Tru holds 0.01% or 504,985 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsr Inc owns 35,000 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc has 32,176 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake.

