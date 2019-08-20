Analysts See $0.88 EPS for Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY); J&J Snack Foods (JJSF)’s Sentiment Is 1.7

J&J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF) investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.40, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 92 active investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 54 sold and decreased holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. The active investment managers in our database now own: 13.26 million shares, down from 13.64 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding J&J Snack Foods Corp in top ten positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 9 Reduced: 45 Increased: 71 New Position: 21.

Analysts expect Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) to report $0.88 EPS on September, 13.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 4.76% from last quarter’s $0.84 EPS. PLAY’s profit would be $32.00 million giving it 11.45 P/E if the $0.88 EPS is correct. After having $1.13 EPS previously, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc.’s analysts see -22.12% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.36% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $40.29. About 597,689 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q EPS 85c; 21/05/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC PLAY.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $62; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES EBITDA OF $255 MLN TO $275 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Adj EPS 61c; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Net $35.6M; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q EPS 85C; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECREASE IN LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGITS FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Down in Low to Mid Single Digits; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES NET INCOME OF $95 MLN TO $110 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company has market cap of $3.68 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It has a 39.98 P/E ratio. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

The stock increased 0.82% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $195.09. About 59,763 shares traded. J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) has risen 20.98% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical JJSF News: 06/03/2018 US Demand for Snack Foods to Reach $93.2 Billion in 2022; 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops; 15/03/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – FDA: Lead in Chili Containing Granular Seasonings/Snack Foods from Specific Firms in Mexico; 21/05/2018 – J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND; 28/03/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 4; 21/04/2018 – DJ J & J Snack Foods Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JJSF); 21/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Syros Pharmaceuticals, J & J Snack Foods, Wright Medical Group N.V, HCI Group, Ten; 04/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today

Rk Asset Management Llc holds 6.09% of its portfolio in J & J Snack Foods Corp. for 39,949 shares. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owns 241,540 shares or 2.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Copeland Capital Management Llc has 1.67% invested in the company for 152,271 shares. The Wisconsin-based Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc has invested 1.33% in the stock. Miles Capital Inc., a Iowa-based fund reported 6,137 shares.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families in North America. The company has market cap of $1.47 billion. The Company’s venues offer a menu of ?Fun American New Gourmet' entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. It has a 13.46 P/E ratio. The firm operates its venues under the Dave & Buster's name.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. shares while 62 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 37.35 million shares or 4.80% less from 39.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resource invested in 0.02% or 605,684 shares. State Street invested in 0% or 1.12M shares. 7,353 are owned by Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc. Riverhead Cap Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). The Ohio-based Victory Cap Mgmt has invested 0.08% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Walthausen & Ltd holds 1.31% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 202,470 shares. Moody Retail Bank Division holds 0% or 84 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). First Interstate Bancorp reported 0% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Moreover, Eagle Asset Mgmt has 0.31% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 1.18 million shares. Hl Financial Serv Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Metropolitan Life Ins Ny reported 38,002 shares stake. Moreover, Paloma Prns Management Com has 0.02% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Cohen Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 17,818 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Kirr Marbach & Co Ltd Company In has 163,626 shares for 1.98% of their portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering Dave & Busters Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Dave & Busters Entertainment has $66 highest and $60 lowest target. $62.75’s average target is 55.75% above currents $40.29 stock price. Dave & Busters Entertainment had 9 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 3 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by SunTrust. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by BMO Capital Markets.