Analysts See $0.87 EPS for YUM! Brands, Inc. (YUM); FREENET AG ORDINARY SHARES NAMEN-AKT FE (FRTAF) Shorts Increased By 1.35%

FREENET AG ORDINARY SHARES NAMEN-AKT FE (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) had an increase of 1.35% in short interest. FRTAF’s SI was 210,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.35% from 207,600 shares previously. It closed at $22.65 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report $0.87 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 6.10% from last quarter’s $0.82 EPS. YUM’s profit would be $266.21 million giving it 32.16 P/E if the $0.87 EPS is correct. After having $0.82 EPS previously, YUM! Brands, Inc.’s analysts see 6.10% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $111.93. About 529,792 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 06/03/2018 Kitchen United Names Former Yum! Brands Executive Meredith Sandland As Chief Operating Officer; 08/05/2018 – Pizza Hut® Expanding Beer Delivery Pilot To Nearly 100 Restaurants In Arizona And California; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q-End Global Franchise Ownership Mix 97%; 08/03/2018 – YUM: CLOSURES IN U.S. HOLDING BACK NET PIZZA HUT STORE GROWTH; 25/04/2018 – Yum! Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 Per Share; 23/04/2018 – DJ Yum! Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YUM); 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS 2021 UNDERLYING EBITDA AROUND 100 MLN EUROS; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu ltem; 18/04/2018 – YUM BRANDS YUM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Rev $1.37B

freenet AG provides network-independent telecommunication services focusing on mobile communications, mobile Internet, TV and media, and digital lifestyle applications in Germany. The company has market cap of $2.50 billion. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers its postpaid and prepaid services under the mobilcom-debitel brand, as well as no-frills services under the klarmobil, freenetMobile, callMobile, and debitel light brands.

Another recent and important freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) news was published by Valuewalk.com which published an article titled: “European Telecom Sector Boosts Returns, Shorts Stay Steady – ValueWalk” on November 24, 2014.

Among 4 analysts covering Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Yum! Brands had 13 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. J.P. Morgan downgraded YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) on Tuesday, March 19 to “Hold” rating. The stock of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) earned “Sell” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, March 20. The stock of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Tuesday, March 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $2.90 million activity. The insider Gibbs David W sold $1.83 million. Creed Greg had sold 13,986 shares worth $1.32 million. Domier Tanya L also bought $249,888 worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) on Friday, February 8.

YUM! Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company has market cap of $34.25 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. It has a 26.32 P/E ratio. The Company’s restaurants prepare, package, and sell a menu of food items.