Analysts See $0.87 EPS for Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI); LD HOLDINGS (LDHL) Shorts Raised By 69.23%

Analysts expect Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to report $0.87 EPS on July, 18.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 4.82% from last quarter's $0.83 EPS. RCI's profit would be $448.82 million giving it 15.45 P/E if the $0.87 EPS is correct. After having $0.59 EPS previously, Rogers Communications Inc.'s analysts see 47.46% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $53.75. About 346,889 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 5.58% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.15% the S&P500.

LD HOLDINGS INC (OTCMKTS:LDHL) had an increase of 69.23% in short interest. LDHL’s SI was 2,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 69.23% from 1,300 shares previously. With 1,200 avg volume, 2 days are for LD HOLDINGS INC (OTCMKTS:LDHL)’s short sellers to cover LDHL’s short positions. It closed at $0.044 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Rogers Communications Inc. operates as a communications and media firm in Canada. The company has market cap of $27.73 billion. The companyÂ’s Wireless segment offers wireless telecommunications services to clients and businesses under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications. It has a 19.2 P/E ratio. This segment distributes its products through independent dealer networks, company-owned retail stores, retail chains and convenience stores, ecommerce sites, call centers and outbound telemarketing, and other distribution channels.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4.

LD Holdings, Inc. operates as a financial and management holding company. The company has market cap of $1.11 million. It focuses on offering marketing, sales, and other business services, which represent target services to position client companies for sales and profit growth in preparation for their eventual sale; maintaining a database of businesses for sale; maintaining a database of individuals with specific backgrounds and expertise for acquisition, evaluation, and strategizing the post-acquisition business model; and maintaining database of investors. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Leisure Direct, Inc.