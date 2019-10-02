Analysts See $0.87 EPS for Republic Services, Inc. (RSG); Lancaster Colony (LANC)’s Sentiment Is 0.84

Analysts expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report $0.87 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 6.10% from last quarter’s $0.82 EPS. RSG’s profit would be $279.06 million giving it 24.33 P/E if the $0.87 EPS is correct. After having $0.79 EPS previously, Republic Services, Inc.’s analysts see 10.13% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.73% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $84.66. About 144,211 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 03/05/2018 – FITCH RTS REPUBLIC SERVICES’ PROPOSED 10-YEAR SR UNSEC NTS; 18/04/2018 – This Earth Day, Take #1MORE Step to Being a Better Recycler; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Republic Services’ $800M Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB+’; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Net $237.9M; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Republic Services’ Proposed 10-Year Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Rev $2.43B; 09/04/2018 – Republic Services Landfill Workers Organize For Power With Teamsters; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q EPS 72c; 11/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q REV. $2.43B, EST. $2.42B

Lancaster Colony Corp (LANC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc holds 1.56% of its portfolio in Lancaster Colony Corporation for 126,495 shares. Mesirow Financial Investment Management owns 38,545 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc has 0.46% invested in the company for 333,851 shares. The Maryland-based Fort L.P. has invested 0.44% in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C., a New Jersey-based fund reported 31,826 shares.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.67 billion. It offers salad dressings and sauces under the Marzetti, Marzetti Simply Dressed, CardiniÂ’s, and GirardÂ’s brands; vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery, Mamma Bella, and Mamma BellaÂ’s brands; and frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister SchubertÂ’s and Mary BÂ’s brands. It has a 24.63 P/E ratio. The firm also provides dry egg noodles under the Inn Maid and Amish Kitchen brands; frozen specialty noodles under the Reames and Aunt ViÂ’s brands; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, New York BRAND Bakery Texas Toast, Chatham Village, CardiniÂ’s, Marzetti Simply Dressed, and Marzetti brands; sprouted grain bakery products under the Angelic Bakehouse and Flatzza brands; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; and caviar under the Romanoff brand name.

Republic Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for commercial, industrial, municipal, and residential clients in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $27.16 billion. The companyÂ’s collection services include curbside collection of waste; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors. It has a 26.19 P/E ratio. It is also involved in the processing and sale of old corrugated cardboard, old newspapers, aluminum, glass, and other materials; and provision of landfill services.

Among 3 analysts covering Republic Services (NYSE:RSG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Republic Services has $9400 highest and $82 lowest target. $87’s average target is 2.76% above currents $84.66 stock price. Republic Services had 8 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, April 4 report. On Thursday, April 11 the stock rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”.