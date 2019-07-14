Analysts See $-0.87 EPS for Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (DO); Taylor Devices Has 5 Sentiment

Analysts expect Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) to report $-0.87 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.54 EPS change or 163.64% from last quarter’s $-0.33 EPS. After having $-0.53 EPS previously, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc.’s analysts see 64.15% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.65% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $9.29. About 1.09M shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 48.84% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q-End Contracted Backlog $2.2B; 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Maersk likely to shelve plans to list drilling division; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $295.5M, EST. $295.0M; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Rev $295.5M; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Net $19.3M; 06/03/2018 Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 29/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Drilling: John R. Bolton to Resign From Board April 8, Result of National Security Adviser Appointment; 15/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING INC DO.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH A NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $14

Taylor Devices Inc (TAYD) investors sentiment increased to 5 in Q1 2019. It’s up 4.00, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 5 funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 1 cut down and sold holdings in Taylor Devices Inc. The funds in our database reported: 1.36 million shares, up from 680,398 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Taylor Devices Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 0 Increased: 3 New Position: 2.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.28 billion. It provides services in floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater, and mid-water. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates a fleet of 24 offshore drilling rigs, which comprise 4 drillships, 8 ultra-deepwater, 6 deepwater, 5 mid-water semisubmersibles, and 1 jack-up rig.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 144.84 million shares or 4.73% more from 138.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 209,396 are owned by Wells Fargo And Mn. 300,000 were accumulated by Arosa Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership. North Star Mngmt Corporation holds 0% or 140 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). First Republic Investment Mgmt stated it has 57,065 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). California Employees Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 194,069 shares. 40 were reported by Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company. Optimum Investment Advsrs holds 0% or 1,300 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation Tn invested in 36 shares or 0% of the stock. New York-based Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Pnc Fincl Svcs has 0% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 3,283 shares. Glacier Peak Ltd Company owns 140,734 shares or 1.35% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P has 4.88 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has invested 0.02% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO).

More notable recent Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Do Analysts Think About Greif, Inc.’s (NYSE:GEF) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Arconic’s (NYSE:ARNC) Share Price Deserve to Gain 50%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Directors Own Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Directors Own Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $39,640 activity. Gaffney Paul G bought $39,640 worth of stock.

Among 3 analysts covering Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Diamond Offshore Drilling had 8 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Pareto upgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) on Monday, January 28 to “Buy” rating. The stock has “Sell” rating by J.P. Morgan on Monday, March 11.

Taylor Devices, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $38.27 million. The companyÂ’s products include seismic dampers that are designed to ameliorate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops. It has a 22.91 P/E ratio. The Company’s products also comprise self-adjusting shock absorbers that include versions of Fluidicshoks, and crane and industrial buffers, which automatically adjust to various impact conditions and are designed for high cycle application primarily in the heavy industry; liquid die springs that are used as component parts of machinery and equipment used in the manufacture of tools and dies; and vibration dampers, which are primarily used by aerospace and defense industries to control the response of electronics and optical systems subjected to air, ship, or spacecraft vibration.

More news for Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Buy Taylor Devices Now, Add When Backlog Rebounds – Seeking Alpha” and published on February 20, 2019 is yet another important article.

Perritt Capital Management Inc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Taylor Devices, Inc. for 41,665 shares. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership owns 24,500 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Llc has 0.04% invested in the company for 358,993 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Blackrock Inc., a New York-based fund reported 3,916 shares.