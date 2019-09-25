Analysts See $0.86 EPS for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC); Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Sellers Decreased By 7.81% Their Shorts

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) had a decrease of 7.81% in short interest. DO’s SI was 28.85M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 7.81% from 31.29 million shares previously. With 2.89M avg volume, 10 days are for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO)’s short sellers to cover DO’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $6.74. About 1.30 million shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Rev $295.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DO); 06/03/2018 Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO SHELVE PLANS FOR MAERSK DRILLING UNIT IPO; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Net $19.3M; 15/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING INC DO.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH A NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $14; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $295.5M, EST. $295.0M; 29/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Drilling: John R. Bolton to Resign From Board April 8, Result of National Security Adviser Appointment; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q-End Contracted Backlog $2.2B

Analysts expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report $0.86 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 19.44% from last quarter’s $0.72 EPS. SSNC’s profit would be $218.22 million giving it 14.52 P/E if the $0.86 EPS is correct. After having $0.86 EPS previously, SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $49.96. About 420,710 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 28/03/2018 – DST Systems, Inc. Shareholders Approve Merger With SS&C; 24/04/2018 – SS&C rules out counter-bid for British financial software firm Fidessa; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Ss&C’s Outlook To Stable; Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – SS&C MUST, BY 5.00PM ON 4 MAY, EITHER ANNOUNCE A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER FOR FIDESSA OR SAY IT DOES NOT INTEND TO DO SO; 16/04/2018 – News On DST Systems Inc. (DST) Now Under SSNC; 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – REMAINS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ION AND SS&C ABOUT POSSIBLE ALTERNATIVE OFFERS FOR FIDESSA; 24/04/2018 – SS&C STATEMENT ON FIDESSA GROUP; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL -IN ACCORDANCE WITH PANEL STATEMENT 2018/3, DEADLINE REFERRED TO FIDESSA OFFER CEASED TO APPLY IN RELATION TO SS&C; 03/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES-INTENDS TO USE ABOUT $728 MLN OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH PROCEEDS FROM DEBT FINANCING, TO FINANCE PENDING DST SYSTEMS DEAL

More notable recent Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BlackBerry: Disappointment, What To Do With My Shares – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Transocean Gives Up On 2 Former Ocean Rig Newbuilds – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Ally Financial’s (NYSE:ALLY) Share Price Gain of 77% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.31, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 22 investors sold Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 149.44 million shares or 3.18% more from 144.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American International Grp Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Edgestream Ptnrs L P, New Jersey-based fund reported 24,517 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 105,417 shares. Hellman Jordan Ma reported 11,000 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Johnson Financial Gp owns 400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Comerica Bankshares, a Michigan-based fund reported 60,216 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada owns 40,187 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amp Cap Limited holds 37,552 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 498,533 shares. Sir Cap Mngmt L P holds 0.18% or 116,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Huntington National Bank has 0% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 550 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc, a California-based fund reported 1.32M shares. 4,400 are owned by Qs Investors Limited Liability Company. New York-based Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO).

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $928.06 million. It provides services in floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater, and mid-water. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates a fleet of 24 offshore drilling rigs, which comprise 4 drillships, 8 ultra-deepwater, 6 deepwater, 5 mid-water semisubmersibles, and 1 jack-up rig.

Among 2 analysts covering Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Diamond Offshore Drilling has $9.4000 highest and $500 lowest target. $6.90’s average target is 2.37% above currents $6.74 stock price. Diamond Offshore Drilling had 5 analyst reports since April 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Sell” on Monday, September 23. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, September 9 by Pareto.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. shares while 103 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 199.24 million shares or 0.86% less from 200.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hm Payson & reported 128 shares. Fil Limited holds 709,271 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.03% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Congress Asset Mngmt Ma reported 1.63 million shares. Palisade Limited Liability Company Nj stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) or 111,875 shares. Jane Street Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Exane Derivatives reported 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability has 6,600 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.01% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Schaper Benz Wise Counsel Wi holds 1.3% or 178,406 shares in its portfolio. Globeflex Capital Lp, California-based fund reported 27,716 shares. Stevens Cap Management Lp invested 0.14% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited has 81,663 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Inc accumulated 267,894 shares.