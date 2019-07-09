Analysts See $-0.86 EPS for Radius Health, Inc. (RDUS); Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Viasat, Inc. (VSAT)

Analysts expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to report $-0.86 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.31 EPS change or 26.50% from last quarter’s $-1.17 EPS. After having $-0.94 EPS previously, Radius Health, Inc.’s analysts see -8.51% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.06% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $23.62. About 349,877 shares traded. Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has declined 34.62% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.05% the S&P500. Some Historical RDUS News: 22/03/2018 – Radius Health: Intends to Appeal and Immediately Seek Re-Examination of CHMP Opinion; 22/03/2018 – Radius Health: EMA Informed Co The CHMP Will Adopt Negative Opinion on MAA; 12/04/2018 – Radius Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH PROVIDES UPDATE ON CHMP OPINION FOR ABALOPARATIDE; 25/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 08/03/2018 FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Q–Radius Health 02/15/2018 – 02/14/2023 – M5Q50A03R7; 14/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Radius Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDUS); 10/05/2018 – Radius Health 1Q Loss $61.6M

Among 2 analysts covering ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. ViaSat had 3 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, March 21. See Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) latest ratings:

30/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Raymond James

21/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $71 Maintain

15/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $81

Since March 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $343,586 activity. Shares for $54,536 were bought by Kelly Joseph Francis on Friday, June 7. Hopfield Jessica bought $246,190 worth of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) on Tuesday, March 5.

More notable recent Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Radius Health Inc (RDUS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Insiders Buy the Holdings of VHT ETF – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Buying Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amgen’s Osteoporosis Drug Evenity Gets Adverse CHMP View – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.09 billion. The Company’s product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold Radius Health, Inc. shares while 22 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 45.57 million shares or 8.06% more from 42.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Manufacturers Life The accumulated 25,959 shares or 0% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 6,992 shares. Farallon Capital Mgmt Limited Company owns 2.04M shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 105,900 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street Corp has invested 0% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Artisan Prtnrs Lp stated it has 705,574 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Us Bancorporation De invested 0% of its portfolio in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% of its portfolio in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Tudor Et Al owns 82,077 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Voya Mgmt Ltd invested in 17,361 shares. Hudson Bay Limited Partnership reported 740,000 shares. Td Asset Inc holds 47,041 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 18,582 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss Bankshares has 0% invested in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS).

The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $82.46. About 300,043 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 42.42% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES VIASAT’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE, AFFIRMS B; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Viasat’s Ratings Outlook To Negative, Affirms B1 Cfr; 17/04/2018 – Telecom Consulting Group (TCG) Becomes Master Agent Partner of Viasat Business Internet Services; 06/04/2018 – Viasat Affirms Commitments to Bring its Powerful ViaSat-3 Satellite to Europe; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – “BELIEVES THERE IS SIGNIFICANT INTEREST IN VIASAT-3 PROGRAM FROM PROSPECTIVE REGIONAL PARTNERS”; 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 17/05/2018 – ViaSat Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 05/04/2018 – Eutelsat Replaces ViaSat Investment With New Thales Satellite; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.34; 04/04/2018 – ViaSat Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Apr. 11

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $9.99 million activity. BALDRIDGE RICHARD A had sold 84,401 shares worth $6.14M on Tuesday, February 12. 2,000 Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) shares with value of $143,000 were sold by LAY B ALLEN. Dirks Bruce Leroy sold $1.84M worth of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) on Wednesday, February 13. $1.87 million worth of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) was sold by FPR PARTNERS LLC.

ViaSat, Inc. provides broadband and communications services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.00 billion. The companyÂ’s Satellite Services segment offers fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services under the Exede and WildBlue brands to clients and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for clients using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems; and enterprise broadband services. It currently has negative earnings. As of March 31, 2017, this segment provided broadband Internet services to approximately 659,000 consumer and small business subscribers.