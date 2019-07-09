Analysts See $0.86 EPS for Perrigo Company plc (PRGO); 2 Analysts Covering ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR)

Among 3 analysts covering Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Icon had 11 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 25 by Mizuho. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. The stock of ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. See ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) latest ratings:

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

13/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $148 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

05/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

25/02/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $161 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy New Target: $154 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $130 New Target: $140 Maintain

Analysts expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to report $0.86 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.36 EPS change or 29.51% from last quarter’s $1.22 EPS. PRGO’s profit would be $116.96 million giving it 14.80 P/E if the $0.86 EPS is correct. After having $1.07 EPS previously, Perrigo Company plc’s analysts see -19.63% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 564,993 shares traded. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 33.88% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 23/03/2018 – Perrigo CEO John Hendrickson 2017 Total Pay $8.3M; 09/03/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY – IN JAN. 2018, JOHN HENDRICKSON STEPPED DOWN AS CEO FOLLOWING BOARD’S APPOINTMENT OF UWE ROEHRHOFF AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 14/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC – SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES & MICAL PHARMACEUTICALS INITIATED PATENT LITIGATIONS ON MAY 9 & 10, 2018; 11/05/2018 – Perrigo Expects Complete Response Letter on Generic Version of ProAir; 09/03/2018 – PERRIGO – EFFECTIVE MARCH 8, CO TERMINATED EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENTS & REPLACED THEM WITH A NEW SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING AND TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT; 14/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC – LITIGATIONS REGARDING PARAGRAPH IV ABBREVIATED NDA FOR HALOBETASOL PROPIONATE LOTION, 0.05%; 27/04/2018 – FTC: Perrigo to Acquire Impax Rights to Two Products It Had Partnered With Impax On; 08/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC PRGO.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.90 TO $3.30; 24/05/2018 – PERRIGO CONFIRMS PATENT CHALLENGE FOR GENERIC SERNIVO SPRAY; 14/05/2018 – Perrigo Confirms First to File Patent Challenge for Generic Version of Ultravate(R) Lotion, 0.05%

More notable recent Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Would Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Perrigo Announces FDA Final Approval and Launch Of The AB-rated Generic Version Of Metrogel-Vaginal® Gel – PRNewswire” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Perrigo RX unit sale talks cool – Dealreporter – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold Perrigo Company plc shares while 71 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 112.54 million shares or 1.10% more from 111.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md has invested 0.13% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). North Star Asset Mgmt owns 4,880 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). 11,642 are held by Twin Tree L P. Axa owns 336,952 shares. Live Your Vision Limited Company accumulated 1 shares or 0% of the stock. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 526 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Hanson Mcclain reported 38 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Mackenzie Fin Corporation invested in 9,594 shares or 0% of the stock. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al accumulated 7,521 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Parnassus Ca stated it has 1.95M shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 208,109 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Perrigo Company plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, markets, and distributes over-the-counter consumer goods and pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.93 billion. It offers OTC products in various categories, including cough, cold, allergy and sinus, analgesic, gastrointestinal, smoking cessation, infant formula and food, animal health, diagnostic products, natural health and vitamins, personal care and derma-therapeutics, lifestyle, and anti-parasite; consumer healthcare products; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements. It has a 60.98 P/E ratio. The firm also provides generic and specialty pharmaceutical prescription drugs, such as creams, ointments, lotions, gels, shampoos, foams, suppositories, sprays, liquids, suspensions, solutions, powders, controlled substances, injectables, hormones, oral solid dosage forms, and oral liquid formulations.

Among 5 analysts covering Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Perrigo Company plc had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $54 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by Cantor Fitzgerald. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28.

The stock increased 0.13% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $152.6. About 72,220 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 10.23% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 30/05/2018 – Icon at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 14; 17/04/2018 – INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM; 17/04/2018 – ICON PACT W/INTEL ALLOWING INTEGRATION OF PHARMA ANALYTICS; 01/04/2018 – Tigermed-backed Frontage Laboratories hires Goldman Sachs, BoAML for 3Q Hong Kong IPO; 09/05/2018 – ICON Sponsors Industry-Wide Clinical Trials Survey to Support Transforming Trials Initiative; 14/05/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – ICON CLINICAL RESEARCH PARTNERSHIP W/ DUPAGE MEDICAL GROUP; 02/05/2018 – ICON SEES FY EPS $5.91 TO $6.11, EST. $6.03; 18/04/2018 – Icon Presenting at Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – ICON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.44, EST. $1.42