Analysts See $0.86 EPS for PBF Energy Inc. (PBF); Ruhnn Holding Limited – American Depositary Shares (RUHN) Shorts Decreased By 44.67%

Analysts expect PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) to report $0.86 EPS on October, 31 before the open.They anticipate $0.27 EPS change or 23.89% from last quarter's $1.13 EPS. PBF's profit would be $103.12 million giving it 7.77 P/E if the $0.86 EPS is correct. After having $0.83 EPS previously, PBF Energy Inc.'s analysts see 3.61% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $26.73. About 647,508 shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500.

Ruhnn Holding Limited – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:RUHN) had a decrease of 44.67% in short interest. RUHN’s SI was 237,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 44.67% from 428,900 shares previously. With 521,000 avg volume, 1 days are for Ruhnn Holding Limited – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:RUHN)’s short sellers to cover RUHN’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $6.68. About 45,984 shares traded. Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN) has 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN) news were published by various sources.

Ruhnn Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates key opinion leader cultivation and incubation platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $552.53 million. The firm engages in the sale of various fashion and lifestyle products to clients through its KOL online stores; and provision of various KOL sales and advertising services to third-party merchants. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s online stores primarily provide women's apparel, cosmetics, shoes, and handbags.

Among 6 analysts covering PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. PBF Energy has $4200 highest and $2300 lowest target. $34’s average target is 27.20% above currents $26.73 stock price. PBF Energy had 9 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight” on Tuesday, September 10. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 25 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Goldman Sachs. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PBF in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Raymond James. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, May 15 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold PBF Energy Inc. shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 95.25 million shares or 7.28% less from 102.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.11% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Keybank Association Oh holds 21,587 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 9,355 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 19,257 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of owns 216,740 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Comerica Bancshares reported 166,009 shares stake. The Washington-based Cornerstone Inc has invested 0% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Petrus Lta holds 10,027 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Apriem Advsr owns 0.1% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 10,234 shares. Ls Inv Llc has 0.01% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 5,762 shares. Pitcairn has 9,061 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Private Mngmt holds 1.14% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 710,360 shares. Macquarie Ltd invested in 61,072 shares. Hartford Mgmt Incorporated owns 40 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

PBF Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company has market cap of $3.21 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Refining and Logistics. It has a 146.87 P/E ratio. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.