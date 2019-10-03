Analysts See $0.86 EPS for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW); Wayside Technology Group (WSTG) Has 0.5 Sentiment

Wayside Technology Group Inc (WSTG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.50, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 4 hedge funds started new and increased equity positions, while 8 sold and reduced positions in Wayside Technology Group Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 1.80 million shares, down from 1.83 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Wayside Technology Group Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 7 Increased: 3 New Position: 1.

Highwoods Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $4.56 billion. The trust engages in leasing, management, development, construction, and other customer-related services for its properties and for third parties. It has a 34.24 P/E ratio. It invests in the real estate markets of United States.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold Highwoods Properties, Inc. shares while 79 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 94.74 million shares or 0.14% more from 94.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase reported 3.47M shares. Art Advsrs holds 5,795 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 162,216 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 0.01% invested in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) for 30,700 shares. Garland Capital stated it has 81,055 shares or 2.38% of all its holdings. Gradient Invests Limited Liability Com reported 64 shares. Principal Fincl Gru invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.29% or 39,802 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Grp Incorporated stated it has 0% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Comm Bancorp has invested 0.05% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). 4,871 were accumulated by Ww Asset Mgmt. Atwood Palmer holds 0.4% or 71,025 shares. Dupont Cap stated it has 0.05% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Ameriprise Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.01% stake.

Archford Capital Strategies Llc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. for 27,200 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owns 84,635 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Seizert Capital Partners Llc has 0.02% invested in the company for 29,866 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 151,124 shares.