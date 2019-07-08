Analysts See $0.86 EPS for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX); Wabash National (WNC) Sentiment Is 1.08

Analysts expect Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) to report $0.86 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 8.86% from last quarter’s $0.79 EPS. FIX’s profit would be $31.74 million giving it 15.04 P/E if the $0.86 EPS is correct. After having $0.53 EPS previously, Comfort Systems USA, Inc.’s analysts see 62.26% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $51.73. About 26,736 shares traded. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) has risen 8.49% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.06% the S&P500. Some Historical FIX News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Comfort Systems USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIX); 06/04/2018 Comfort Systems Announces New Board Member; 19/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA Extends Debt Facility; 19/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA INC – AMENDED EXISTING SENIOR DEBT FACILITY TO INCREASE CREDIT COMMITMENT AMOUNT TO $400 MLN, EXTEND TERM TO APRIL 18, 2023; 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA 1Q EPS 44C, EST. 33C; 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 26/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA Raises Dividend to 8c; 26/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA Increases Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA 1Q EPS 44c; 26/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA 1Q Rev $464.9M

Wabash National Corp (WNC) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 77 funds increased or started new positions, while 71 reduced and sold equity positions in Wabash National Corp. The funds in our database now own: 50.38 million shares, down from 50.62 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Wabash National Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 56 Increased: 55 New Position: 22.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 1 sale for $492,224 activity. The insider Krusi Alan sold 2,000 shares worth $95,700. $241,255 worth of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) was bought by MYERS FRANKLIN. On Tuesday, May 21 the insider Mercado – Pablo G. bought $49,377.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold Comfort Systems USA, Inc. shares while 77 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 32.84 million shares or 2.03% less from 33.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) or 123,177 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited holds 0.01% or 11,841 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 36,686 shares stake. Moreover, Third Avenue Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.44% invested in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX). Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) for 526,787 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX). Verition Fund Mngmt Llc has invested 0.02% in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX). The Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX). Smith Asset Group Lp accumulated 9,240 shares. Regions Fincl holds 0% or 165 shares. 15,300 are owned by Perritt Cap Mngmt Inc. Manufacturers Life Co The reported 0% in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX). Alps Advsrs Inc owns 7,663 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl Inc reported 339,266 shares. Comerica Retail Bank invested 0.02% in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX).

Among 2 analysts covering Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Comfort Systems USA had 3 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by DA Davidson on Monday, February 25. The stock of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) earned “Neutral” rating by Sidoti on Tuesday, March 12.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.91 billion. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as industrial process piping. It has a 16.72 P/E ratio. The firm provides its services for office buildings, retail centers, apartment complexes, and manufacturing plants; healthcare, education, and government facilities; and other commercial, industrial, and institutional facilities.

More notable recent Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Comfort Systems USA, Inc.’s (NYSE:FIX) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Boeing Gives September Estimate For 737 MAX Fix – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Saudi Airline First to Cancel Boeing 737 MAX Order – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

More notable recent Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Wabash National Corporation (WNC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Ameresco Inc (AMRC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Wabash National Corporation’s (NYSE:WNC) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Good Is Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC), When It Comes To ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Wabash National Corporation Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Wabash National Corporation operates as a diversified industrial maker and North AmericaÂ’s producer of semi-trailers and liquid transportation systems. The company has market cap of $871.30 million. The Company’s Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; specialty trailers, such as converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; used trailers; and laminated hard wood oak flooring products. It has a 14.2 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Diversified Products segment offers transportation products, including stainless steel and aluminum liquid and dry bulk tank trailers, and other liquid transport solutions for the dairy, food and beverage, chemical, environmental, petroleum, and refined fuel industries; aircraft refuelers and hydrant dispensers for in-to-plane fueling companies, airlines, freight distribution companies, and fuel marketers; military grade refueling and water tankers; truck mounted tanks for fuel delivery; and vacuum tankers.

The stock increased 1.03% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.72. About 13,145 shares traded. Wabash National Corporation (WNC) has declined 28.92% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WNC News: 17/04/2018 – Wabash National May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 16/03/2018 – Wabash National May Benefit, Industry Posts 10th Straight Gain; 17/05/2018 – Wabash National Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Wabash National May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 03/04/2018 – WNC Closes $135 Million Institutional LIHTC Fund; 01/05/2018 – Wabash Natl 1Q Net $21.3M; 01/05/2018 – WABASH NATIONAL BOOSTS YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Wabash Natl 1Q EPS 35c; 24/04/2018 – Jenny Netzer Joins WNC’s Board of Advisors; 05/03/2018 – Wabash Valley Power, Ranger Power boost Illinois solar energy in 99MW landmark deal

Analysts await Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.49 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.49 per share. WNC’s profit will be $27.16 million for 8.02 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Wabash National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 81.48% EPS growth.

Kestrel Investment Management Corp holds 1.72% of its portfolio in Wabash National Corporation for 275,300 shares. Matarin Capital Management Llc owns 890,048 shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aristotle Capital Boston Llc has 0.56% invested in the company for 805,888 shares. The California-based Malaga Cove Capital Llc has invested 0.52% in the stock. Olstein Capital Management L.P., a New York-based fund reported 157,000 shares.