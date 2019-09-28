Analysts See $0.85 EPS for Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB); Frontier Capital Management Co Has Lowered By $8.01 Million Its Brightcove (BCOV) Position

Analysts expect Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) to report $0.85 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.85 EPS. MCB’s profit would be $7.07M giving it 11.71 P/E if the $0.85 EPS is correct. After having $0.71 EPS previously, Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.’s analysts see 19.72% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $39.82. About 14,363 shares traded. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) has declined 14.42% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCB News: 29/05/2018 – Metropolitan Bank Names William Reinhardt as Chairman; 12/03/2018 Metropolitan Bank Holding Closes Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – METROPOLITAN BANK NAMES WILLIAM REINHARDT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys Into Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp; 30/04/2018 – Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Names Scott Lublin Chief Lending Officer; 21/04/2018 – DJ Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCB); 29/05/2018 – METROPOLITAN BANK HOLDING CORP – DAVID M. GAVRIN TO REMAIN ON BOARD; 29/05/2018 – Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Names William Reinhardt Chairman of the Board of Directors; 29/05/2018 – Metropolitan Bank: David M. Gavrin to Remain on the Board; 25/04/2018 – Metropolitan Bank 1Q EPS 75c

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking services and products to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area. The company has market cap of $331.30 million. It offers checking, savings, term deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 11.99 P/E ratio. The firm also provides lending products, including commercial real estate, multifamily, construction, and one- to four-family residential loans; commercial and industrial loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans and revolving lines of credit; commercial mortgages; and consumer loans.

Analysts await Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, up 85.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Brightcove Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -87.50% EPS growth.

