Analysts See $0.85 EPS for LogMeIn, Inc. (LOGM); Harvest Fund Advisors Has Cut Pbf Logistics LP (PBFX) Position

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc decreased Pbf Logistics Lp (PBFX) stake by 23.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc sold 328,062 shares as Pbf Logistics Lp (PBFX)’s stock declined 11.02%. The Harvest Fund Advisors Llc holds 1.08 million shares with $22.79M value, down from 1.41M last quarter. Pbf Logistics Lp now has $1.33B valuation. It closed at $21.46 lastly. It is down 0.60% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PBFX News: 16/03/2018 – PBF Logistics Announces Availability of 2017 K-1 Tax Packages; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PARTNERSHIP REACHED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SEVERAL DEVELOPMENT ASSETS FROM SUBSIDIARIES OF PBF ENERGY INC, ITS SPONSOR; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – DEAL FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF $125.4 MLN, INCLUDING ACQUISITIONS AND INVESTMENTS; 03/05/2018 – PBF Logistics 1Q EPS 0c; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE FINANCED THROUGH CASH ON HAND, BORROWINGS UNDER PARTNERSHIP’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & EQUITY ISSUED TO PBF ENERGY; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $125.4 MLN; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 23/05/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – SEES FY 2018 NET INCOME $106 MLN; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Buys Cummin Terminal in Knoxville, Tenn

Analysts expect LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report $0.85 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.22 EPS change or 20.56% from last quarter’s $1.07 EPS. LOGM’s profit would be $42.33M giving it 22.41 P/E if the $0.85 EPS is correct. After having $0.94 EPS previously, LogMeIn, Inc.’s analysts see -9.57% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $76.18. About 230,704 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 29.90% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING CONCLUSION OF COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, SIZE OF BOARD WILL BE REDUCED BACK TO NINE; 15/05/2018 – TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors Buys 1.6% Position in LogMeIn; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Adj EPS $1.21; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN NAMES SARA ANDREWS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/04/2018 – Mizuho Initiates Coverage Of LogMeIn At Buy — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q EPS 56c; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN USA TO HAVE ACCESS TO $400M REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY SHR $0.85 TO $0.96; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 EPS 85c-EPS 96c

LogMeIn, Inc. provides cloud-based services for individuals and businesses to securely connect to their workplace, colleagues, and customers. The company has market cap of $3.79 billion. The firm offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations to enhance market reach; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me enterprise that are browser online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; Grasshopper, a well-known provider of cloud telephony solutions; and BoldChat, a Web live chat service. It has a 111.05 P/E ratio. It also provides GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud IT support solutions to deliver uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, Rescue Lens, and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, which are Web remote support and customer care services offering remote support; and Xively, an IoT cloud platform and connected product management solution.

Among 5 analysts covering LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. LogMeIn had 9 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Needham. The stock of LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) earned “Perform” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, February 15. Barclays Capital downgraded the shares of LOGM in report on Friday, April 12 to “Underweight” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, February 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold LogMeIn, Inc. shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.01% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 2,458 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Carroll Financial Assoc stated it has 12 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System invested in 0.01% or 8,956 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 286,309 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Geode Cap Mngmt Llc reported 562,385 shares stake. Parkside Financial Bank Tru reported 23 shares stake. Regions Financial Corporation holds 0.01% or 10,945 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.08 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Kennedy Capital Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 178,485 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Tower Research Limited Liability Co (Trc) holds 1,083 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.03% or 53,416 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “New LastPass Study Finds 92 percent of Businesses Experience Identity Challenges – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About LogMeIn Inc (LOGM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LogMeIn Honored with Three Q2 2019 Comparably Culture Awards – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LogMeIn’s Bold360 & GoToMeeting Win 2019 SIIA CODiE Awards – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold PBFX shares while 10 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 13.97 million shares or 4.38% less from 14.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 11,345 shares. Arrow Invest Advsrs Ltd owns 24,536 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) for 3,266 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) for 47,584 shares. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Co reported 53,830 shares. 114,800 are held by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% or 715,598 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) for 432,553 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 117,458 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. The New York-based M&T Comml Bank has invested 0.01% in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 10 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 21,605 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com reported 2 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 3.58M shares or 0.07% of the stock. First Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) for 222,203 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. PBF Logistics had 3 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) on Monday, February 18 with “Hold” rating.

Analysts await PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. PBFX’s profit will be $25.43 million for 13.09 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by PBF Logistics LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.50% EPS growth.