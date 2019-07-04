Analysts See $0.85 EPS for LogMeIn, Inc. (LOGM); Boothbay Fund Management Has Upped By $625,950 Its Empire St Rlty Tr (ESRT) Position

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (ESRT) stake by 82.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boothbay Fund Management Llc acquired 41,730 shares as Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (ESRT)’s stock rose 0.26%. The Boothbay Fund Management Llc holds 92,301 shares with $1.46M value, up from 50,571 last quarter. Empire St Rlty Tr Inc now has $4.67 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $15.29. About 464,497 shares traded. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 8.36% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRT News: 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q RENTAL REV $122.3M; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Empire State Realty Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESRT); 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q Rev $168.5M; 07/03/2018 EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST ADOPTED PROXY ACCESS; 04/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust Welcomes Nestle’s Nespresso as Full-Floor Tenant to 111 West 33rd Street; 05/04/2018 – Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Announces Availability of Annual Report; 18/05/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend for Second Quarter 2018

Analysts expect LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report $0.85 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.22 EPS change or 20.56% from last quarter’s $1.07 EPS. LOGM’s profit would be $42.33 million giving it 21.99 P/E if the $0.85 EPS is correct. After having $0.94 EPS previously, LogMeIn, Inc.’s analysts see -9.57% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.78. About 567,715 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 29.90% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 10/05/2018 – LogMeIn’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Award; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.26, EST. $1.30; 15/05/2018 – TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors Buys 1.6% Position in LogMeIn; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN NAMES SARA ANDREWS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING CONCLUSION OF COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, SIZE OF BOARD WILL BE REDUCED BACK TO NINE; 01/05/2018 – LastPass Psychology of Passwords Report Highlights Password Behavior Unchanged Even as Cyber Threats Rise; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President, CEO Bill Wagner to Board; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Bd of Directors

Among 2 analysts covering Empire State Realty (NYSE:ESRT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Empire State Realty had 5 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $19 target in Thursday, February 21 report. Citigroup initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 28 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 10 investors sold ESRT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 123.32 million shares or 1.17% more from 121.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Insur Annuity Association Of America reported 0.18% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 92,301 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 224,279 are held by California State Teachers Retirement. Aew Mgmt LP holds 29,446 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Geode Capital Management holds 1.41 million shares. Moreover, Tower Rech Cap Ltd (Trc) has 0.01% invested in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Bbt Capital Lc reported 11,292 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability owns 106,293 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 24,000 shares. Schroder Invest Management Grp holds 0.04% or 1.55 million shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru invested 0% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Crawford Counsel Inc reported 154,140 shares. 393,152 are owned by Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited. North Star Investment Mgmt has invested 0% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT).

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc stake by 13,140 shares to 8,286 valued at $230,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L (NYSE:ASA) stake by 33,300 shares and now owns 30,000 shares. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) was reduced too.

More notable recent Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Empire State Building Launches Eighth Annual Photo Contest – PRNewswire” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is 51job, Inc. (JOBS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About ADT Inc. (ADT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

LogMeIn, Inc. provides cloud-based services for individuals and businesses to securely connect to their workplace, colleagues, and customers. The company has market cap of $3.72 billion. The firm offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations to enhance market reach; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me enterprise that are browser online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; Grasshopper, a well-known provider of cloud telephony solutions; and BoldChat, a Web live chat service. It has a 109.01 P/E ratio. It also provides GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud IT support solutions to deliver uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, Rescue Lens, and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, which are Web remote support and customer care services offering remote support; and Xively, an IoT cloud platform and connected product management solution.

More notable recent LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is LogMeIn, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LOGM) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “8 Small-Cap Stocks to Buy for Big-Time Growth Potential – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LogMeIn Honored with Three Q2 2019 Comparably Culture Awards – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “LogMeIn: A Company Without A Business Moat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold LogMeIn, Inc. shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametrica Mgmt Limited owns 0.52% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 3,050 shares. Parametric Lc accumulated 150,379 shares. Alyeska Investment Grp Limited Partnership invested in 1.99% or 1.78 million shares. Invesco invested 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers L P has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Fil has 0.02% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 121,240 shares. Ameriprise Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 1.67M shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab has invested 0.01% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Morgan Stanley holds 40,474 shares or 0% of its portfolio. D E Shaw & Com Incorporated stated it has 178,882 shares. Hillsdale Inv Management has 0.04% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 5,290 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 27,035 shares. One Trading L P holds 0% or 3,620 shares. Macquarie Limited invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Us Fincl Bank De holds 0% or 4,303 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. LogMeIn had 9 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, February 15 with “Buy”. The stock of LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12. The stock has “Hold” rating by Needham on Friday, February 15. The rating was downgraded by Oppenheimer to “Perform” on Friday, February 15.