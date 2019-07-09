Analysts See $-0.85 EPS for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP); Willdan Group (WLDN)’s Sentiment Is 1.57

Willdan Group Inc (WLDN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.59, from 2.16 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 47 hedge funds increased or started new stock positions, while 30 cut down and sold equity positions in Willdan Group Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 7.75 million shares, up from 7.36 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Willdan Group Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 5 Reduced: 25 Increased: 30 New Position: 17.

Analysts expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to report $-0.85 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 3.66% from last quarter’s $-0.82 EPS. After having $-0.93 EPS previously, CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s analysts see -8.60% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $47.31. About 389,659 shares traded. CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) has declined 31.90% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CRSP News: 08/05/2018 – CRISPR ON TRACK TO FILE IND IN 2018 FOR CTX101; 16/04/2018 – CRISPR Studies Used Gene Editing to Modify T Cells to Make Car-T Cells Used to Target Tumor Antigens; 10/04/2018 – Crispr Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference May 9; 16/04/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics Presents Positive Data on Allogeneic CRISPR-based CAR-T Cell Therapies at AACR 2018; 08/03/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics 4Q EPS 0c; 16/04/2018 – CRISPR THERAPEUTICS PRESENTS POSITIVE DATA ON ALLOGENEIC CRISPR; 16/04/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics: Studies Show High Editing Rates, ‘Selective and Potent Cell Killing’; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG – U.S FDA HAS PLACED A CLINICAL HOLD ON IND FOR CTX001 FOR TREATMENT OF SICKLE CELL DISEASE; 08/05/2018 – CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.62; 04/05/2018 – Crispr Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 17

Bard Associates Inc holds 4.01% of its portfolio in Willdan Group, Inc. for 214,489 shares. Summit Creek Advisors Llc owns 300,765 shares or 1.99% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thb Asset Management has 0.86% invested in the company for 158,847 shares. The California-based Rbf Capital Llc has invested 0.84% in the stock. Timpani Capital Management Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 38,258 shares.

Willdan Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry, and public agencies at various levels of government primarily in the Unites States. The company has market cap of $384.32 million. It operates through four divisions: Energy Efficiency Services, Engineering Services, Public Finance Services, and Homeland Security Services. It has a 47.58 P/E ratio. The Energy Efficiency Services segment offers comprehensive surveys, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $34.54. About 39,544 shares traded. Willdan Group, Inc. (WLDN) has risen 32.54% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.11% the S&P500. Some Historical WLDN News: 03/05/2018 – Willdan Group 1Q EPS 24c; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC SEES 2018 SHR $1.60 TO $1.70; 03/05/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC WLDN.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.95 TO $2.05; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC SEES 2018 ADJ SHR $1.95 TO $2.05; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC WLDN.O – QTRLY TOTAL CONTRACT REVENUE OF $64.2 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 12% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 29/03/2018 – PSE&G Extends Willdan’s Role as Audit Engineer for Hospitals Through 2020; 17/04/2018 – Willdan Selected for Fourth Time to Implement Puget Sound Energy’s Small Business Direct Install Program; 01/05/2018 – WILLDAN BUYS ENERGY ENGINEERING FIRM NEWCOMB ANDERSON MCCORMICK; 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Willdan Group; 08/03/2018 – Willdan Group 4Q EPS 36c

Analysts await Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. WLDN’s profit will be $4.78 million for 20.08 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Willdan Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 330.00% EPS growth.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The company has market cap of $2.59 billion. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It currently has negative earnings. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies.