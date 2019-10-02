Analysts See $0.84 EPS for Xylem Inc. (XYL); QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering QinetiQ Group PLC (LON:QQ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. QinetiQ Group PLC has GBX 340 highest and GBX 300 lowest target. GBX 318.75’s average target is 3.56% above currents GBX 307.8 stock price. QinetiQ Group PLC had 13 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Investec. Credit Suisse downgraded the shares of QQ in report on Friday, June 28 to “Neutral” rating. On Tuesday, July 30 the stock rating was upgraded by Berenberg to “Buy”. JP Morgan maintained QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) on Thursday, May 23 with “Neutral” rating. See QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) latest ratings:

12/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 240.00 Maintain

09/09/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 325.00 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 320.00 New Target: GBX 340.00 Upgrade

25/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 325.00 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 345.00 New Target: GBX 325.00 Downgrade

21/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Maintain

10/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 270.00 Maintain

05/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 270.00 Downgrade

24/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 240.00 Maintain

24/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 325.00 Maintain

Analysts expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to report $0.84 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 9.09% from last quarter’s $0.77 EPS. XYL’s profit would be $151.23M giving it 22.22 P/E if the $0.84 EPS is correct. After having $0.79 EPS previously, Xylem Inc.’s analysts see 6.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.81% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $74.67. About 256,145 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 25/04/2018 – Xylem Brings Together Leading Water Industry Experts to Discuss Modernizing Water Infrastructure at May 17th Summit; 22/04/2018 – DJ Xylem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XYL); 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Rev $5.1B-$5.2B; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 04/04/2018 – Xylem technology to be used in PureWater Colorado direct potable reuse demonstration project; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook; 17/04/2018 – Xylem recognized as Water Technology Company of the Year at Global Water Awards; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.19B; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Xylem Otlk To Stbl Frm Neg; ‘BBB’ Rtg Affmd

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering firm primarily in the defense, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company has market cap of 1.80 billion GBP. The firm operates through EMEA Services and Global Products divisions. It has a 15.39 P/E ratio. It offers de-risk complex aerospace programs by testing system and equipment, air engineering services, aircraft system integration and upgrades, aircraft support services, unmanned aircraft systems, human factors integration, aero structures, air traffic management, and aircraft mission systems; smart materials, which include acoustic stealth materials, radio frequency stealth materials, and electro-optic (EO) stealth materials; and runway debris detection technology, training to experienced pilots and engineers, and safety and environmental management services.

The stock increased 5.56% or GBX 16.2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 307.8. About 898,456 shares traded or 14.80% up from the average. QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More news for QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Should QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ.) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “3 Days Left Until QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ.) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” and published on July 28, 2019 is yet another important article.

More notable recent Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “2 Water Scarcity Picks for Secular Growth and Value – 24/7 Wall St.” on October 02, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Stocks to Buy for October – Investorplace.com” published on October 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Might Be Interested In Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Xylem Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. The company has market cap of $13.44 billion. It operates through three divisions: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Sensus. It has a 23.63 P/E ratio. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, treatment and testing equipment, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, WEDECO, Godwin, WTW, Sanitaire, YSI, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater for public utilities and industrial applications.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold Xylem Inc. shares while 175 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 142.29 million shares or 0.54% less from 143.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aurora Investment Counsel owns 18,024 shares. Cqs Cayman L P holds 88,747 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Town & Country Bancorporation & Tru Dba First Bankers Tru reported 16,126 shares stake. Ferguson Wellman Cap Incorporated has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Pinnacle Associates Limited holds 0.25% or 129,106 shares in its portfolio. Hm Payson invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Corp accumulated 76,330 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs holds 0.01% or 2,987 shares. Conning invested 0.01% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 19,094 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Strategic Financial holds 0.28% or 25,264 shares in its portfolio. Parnassus Invs Ca reported 6.41M shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Davis R M invested in 0.01% or 4,155 shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland holds 4.48% or 158,323 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Xylem (NYSE:XYL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Xylem has $93 highest and $8900 lowest target. $89.50’s average target is 19.86% above currents $74.67 stock price. Xylem had 8 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, May 3. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy”.