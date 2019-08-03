Analysts See $0.84 EPS for Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL); Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Sentiment Is 1.78

Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII) investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.47, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 103 hedge funds increased or opened new positions, while 58 cut down and sold their equity positions in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 31.30 million shares, up from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Cardiovascular Systems Inc in top ten positions increased from 1 to 3 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 43 Increased: 53 New Position: 50.

Analysts expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to report $0.84 EPS on August, 20.They anticipate $0.42 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $1.26 EPS. TOL’s profit would be $120.85 million giving it 10.72 P/E if the $0.84 EPS is correct. After having $0.87 EPS previously, Toll Brothers, Inc.’s analysts see -3.45% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $36.02. About 842,976 shares traded. Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has risen 2.27% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TOL News: 23/05/2018 – STARR CAPITAL GETS LIMITED INJUNCTION VS TOLL BROTHERS IN SUIT; 18/05/2018 – Toll Brothers Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Kohl’s tries to prove Credit Suisse wrong; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q Rev $1.6B; 23/05/2018 – Cushing Village Partner Granted Limited lnjunction Against Toll Brothers in Lawsuit; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Toll Brothers’ IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 13/03/2018 – Wendell E. Pritchett Elected to Toll Brothers’ Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – STATE AND LOCAL TAX DEDUCTION HASN’T HURT SALES: TOLL BROS’ CEO; 13/03/2018 – Toll Brothers: Wendell E. Pritchett Elected to Bd of Directors

The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $44.55. About 165,150 shares traded. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSII) has risen 36.77% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CSII News: 23/05/2018 – Cardiovascular Repair and Reconstruction Devices Market Worth $4,481.5 Million by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc; 20/03/2018 – FDA: GETINGE US SALES LLC- HEMASHIELD Knitted Double Velour Cardiovascular Fabric; 26/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Prevention of Cardiovascular Stiffening With Aging and Hypertensive Heart Disease (LVH); 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Worldwide Collaboration with Janssen to Develop and Commercialize Next-Generation Cardiovascular; 23/04/2018 – cardiovascular systems inc. | viperwire advance guide wire, stealth 36 | K180416 | 04/17/2018 |; 25/04/2018 – LILLY AND CHINA’S NCCD ANNOUNCE COLLABORATION TO ADVANCE SCIENTIFIC UNDERSTANDING AND CARE FOR PEOPLE LIVING WITH DIABETES AND CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE; 07/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Pregabalin Stabilize Cardiovascular Response to Intubation; 24/05/2018 – New Review of the Real-world Data on the Cardiovascular Benefits Associated with the Use of Sodium-glucose Cotransporter 2; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Cardiovascular Outcome of Cancer Patients: The “GMEDICO Cohort” (GMEDICO); 10/03/2018 – Canon Medical Systems Introduces New Version of its Aplio i900 Premium Cardiovascular Ultrasound

Analysts await Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. CSII’s profit will be $1.39M for 278.44 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Falcon Point Capital Llc holds 3.03% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. for 143,828 shares. Perkins Capital Management Inc owns 79,650 shares or 2.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ironwood Investment Management Llc has 1.61% invested in the company for 51,378 shares. The Maryland-based Brown Capital Management Llc has invested 1.47% in the stock. Cortina Asset Management Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 512,656 shares.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, makes, and markets devices to treat vascular diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.55 billion. The firm offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System , Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 4 French 1.25 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral OAS, and Stealth 360 Peripheral OAS, which are catheter platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives. It has a 755.08 P/E ratio. It also provides Diamondback 360 Coronary OAS, an atherectomy device for the treatment of calcified coronary arteries.

Toll Brothers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.18 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It has a 7.23 P/E ratio. It also manufactures and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $441,920 activity. 12,000 Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) shares with value of $441,920 were sold by Connor Martin P..

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 0.55 in 2018Q4.