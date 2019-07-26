Analysts See $-0.84 EPS for Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO); HUBSPOT (HUBS)’s Sentiment Is 1.36

HUBSPOT INC (HUBS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.04, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 122 hedge funds opened new or increased positions, while 90 cut down and sold stock positions in HUBSPOT INC. The hedge funds in our database now have: 39.89 million shares, up from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding HUBSPOT INC in top ten positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 73 Increased: 68 New Position: 54.

Analysts expect Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) to report $-0.84 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.48 EPS change or 133.33% from last quarter’s $-0.36 EPS. After having $-0.81 EPS previously, Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s analysts see 3.70% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.93. About 92,792 shares traded or 93.13% up from the average. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) has declined 27.28% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MNLO News: 09/05/2018 – MENLO THERAPEUTICS INC MNLO.O – LOWERING ITS OPERATING EXPENSE GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO A RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $68.0 MLN TO $78.0 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Baker Bros. Adds Menlo Therapeutics Inc., Exits ImmunoGen: 13F; 28/03/2018 Menlo Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr $1.80; 07/05/2018 – Menlo Therapeutics Announces Senior Clinical Leadership Updates; 09/05/2018 – MENLO THERAPEUTICS INC MNLO.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.72; 05/05/2018 – DJ Menlo Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNLO); 09/04/2018 – Watch out below — $MNLO; 09/05/2018 – Menlo Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 72c; 09/04/2018 – The Hangover: Part 1 $MNLO -51%; 24/04/2018 – MENLO THERAPEUTICS – CO’S PARTNERS FOR COMMERCIALIZATION OF SERLOPITANT IN JAPAN, INFORMED DECISION TO HALT JAPANESE PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF SERLOPITANT

More notable recent Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid Menlo Therapeutics’s (NASDAQ:MNLO) 42% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Menlo Therapeutics And Serlopitant In Dermal Pruritus – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On EverQuote, Inc. (EVER) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Menlo Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has market cap of $88.15 million. The firm has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough.

More notable recent HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Buckeye Partners, L.P. to Release 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On HubSpot Inc (HUBS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “HubSpot Receives Frost & Sullivan 2019 Global Growth Excellence Leadership Award for Marketing Automation – PRNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Medallia: King Of The Surveys – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HubSpot -4% despite Q1 beats, upside outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $1.60 million activity.

The stock increased 2.12% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $185.99. About 103,274 shares traded. HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) has risen 65.02% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 27/03/2018 – HubSpot Invests in Grow.com to Help Serve SMB Market; 04/05/2018 – The B2B Marketing Lab to Host New Inbound Marketing HubSpot User Group Event in South London; 21/04/2018 – DJ HubSpot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HUBS); 19/04/2018 – Insycle becomes a HubSpot Connect Beta Integrator; 15/05/2018 – Scge Management Buys New 1.7% Position in HubSpot; 10/05/2018 – HubSpot 1Q Loss/Shr 41c; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT 1Q REV. $114.6M, EST. $110.0M; 10/05/2018 – ManoByte Honored as HubSpot’s Impact Award Winner for Sales Enablement; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 14C TO 16C, EST. 14C; 23/04/2018 – HubSpot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.33 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by HubSpot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 135.71% negative EPS growth.