Analysts See $-0.84 EPS for Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO); Entegris (ENTG) Has 1.02 Sentiment

Entegris Inc (ENTG) investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.35, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 108 investment professionals opened new and increased equity positions, while 106 sold and trimmed stakes in Entegris Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 136.00 million shares, up from 132.13 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Entegris Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 5 to 6 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 84 Increased: 57 New Position: 51.

Analysts expect Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) to report $-0.84 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.48 EPS change or 133.33% from last quarter’s $-0.36 EPS. After having $-0.81 EPS previously, Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s analysts see 3.70% EPS growth. The stock decreased 9.55% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $3.79. About 80,106 shares traded or 58.31% up from the average. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) has declined 52.45% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MNLO News: 09/05/2018 – Menlo Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 72c; 08/04/2018 – Buy into the Menlo #IPO, stay for the hangover — $MNLO. An ugly run of news for newly public biotechs. Will it chill investors?; 09/04/2018 – Menlo Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 08/04/2018 – MENLO THERAPEUTICS INC -STUDY DID NOT MEET ITS PRIMARY OR KEY SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 21/05/2018 – Stanford Researchers Presented Results from an Exploratory Study of Serlopitant for the Treatment of Chronic Itch in Epidermoly; 09/04/2018 – Watch out below — $MNLO; 09/04/2018 – The Hangover: Part 1 $MNLO -51%; 09/05/2018 – MENLO THERAPEUTICS INC MNLO.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.72; 28/03/2018 Menlo Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr $1.80; 24/04/2018 – MENLO THERAPEUTICS – CO’S PARTNERS FOR COMMERCIALIZATION OF SERLOPITANT IN JAPAN, INFORMED DECISION TO HALT JAPANESE PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF SERLOPITANT

Analysts await Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. ENTG’s profit will be $60.82 million for 24.17 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Entegris, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% EPS growth.

Entegris, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.88 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials, Advanced Materials Handling, and Microcontamination Control. It has a 21.16 P/E ratio. The Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials segment provides high-performance and high-purity process chemistries, gases, and materials, as well as safe and efficient delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advanced manufacturing processes.

The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $43.51. About 986,318 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (ENTG) has risen 25.39% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500.

Gmt Capital Corp holds 9.32% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. for 7.89 million shares. Needham Investment Management Llc owns 455,500 shares or 5.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Snyder Capital Management L P has 5.37% invested in the company for 3.19 million shares. The Florida-based Rgm Capital Llc has invested 4.46% in the stock. Daruma Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 867,461 shares.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has market cap of $90.72 million. The firm has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough.