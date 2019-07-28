Analysts See $-0.84 EPS for Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO); Covington Capital Management Trimmed Abbvie (ABBV) Holding By $313,360

Analysts expect Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) to report $-0.84 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.48 EPS change or 133.33% from last quarter’s $-0.36 EPS. After having $-0.81 EPS previously, Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s analysts see 3.70% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.89. About 105,398 shares traded or 113.78% up from the average. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) has declined 27.28% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MNLO News: 28/03/2018 Menlo Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr $1.80; 09/04/2018 – Watch out below — $MNLO; 08/04/2018 – Buy into the Menlo #IPO, stay for the hangover — $MNLO. An ugly run of news for newly public biotechs. Will it chill investors?; 09/05/2018 – Menlo Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 72c; 09/05/2018 – MENLO THERAPEUTICS INC MNLO.O – LOWERING ITS OPERATING EXPENSE GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO A RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $68.0 MLN TO $78.0 MLN; 05/05/2018 – DJ Menlo Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNLO); 07/05/2018 – Menlo Therapeutics Announces Senior Clinical Leadership Updates; 09/04/2018 – The Hangover: Part 1 $MNLO -51%; 24/04/2018 – MENLO THERAPEUTICS INC – BASED UPON COMMUNICATION WITH JT TORII, CO EXPECTS JT TORII LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR SERLOPITANT WILL ULTIMATELY BE TERMINATED; 08/04/2018 – Menlo Therapeutics Announces Results from a Phase 2 Trial of Serlopitant for Pruritus Associated with Atopic Dermatitis

Covington Capital Management decreased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 12.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Covington Capital Management sold 3,917 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)’s stock declined 2.49%. The Covington Capital Management holds 26,243 shares with $2.12M value, down from 30,160 last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $100.17B valuation. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $67.76. About 12.25M shares traded or 30.56% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie: Tender Offer and Withdrawal Rights Will Expire at Midnight ET May 29, 2018; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Sinks After Setback in Drug It Got in $5.8 Billion Deal; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Results from Phase 2 Study Evaluating Rovalpituzumab Tesirine (Rova-T) for Third-Line Treatment of Patients with DLL3-Expressing Relapsed/Refractory Small Cell Lung Cancer; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: AbbVie Rtgs Unaffected By Share Repurchase Plan; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 24/04/2018 – AbbVie Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has market cap of $93.11 million. The firm has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough.

Among 2 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AbbVie had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, April 29 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Piper Jaffray. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 was bought by RAPP EDWARD J. The insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250. CHASE WILLIAM J bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05 million.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highlander Mngmt Ltd holds 500 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Co Ltd Co invested in 0% or 9,200 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 20,083 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Limited Liability Co owns 2,839 shares. Long Road Counsel Limited Company holds 0.63% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 12,794 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 21,516 shares. Janney Management Limited Liability Company has 7,493 shares. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 8,580 were reported by Bkd Wealth Advisors. First Mercantile Company holds 0.04% or 2,290 shares. Centurylink Invest Management holds 9,090 shares. Seabridge Inv Llc holds 2,600 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Indiana-based Kessler Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Duncker Streett And Com Inc reported 60,095 shares stake. 11,820 were reported by Cambridge Advsrs Inc.

