Analysts See $-0.84 EPS for MacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX); Borqs Technologies – Ordinary Shares (BRQS) Shorts Increased By 5.71%

Borqs Technologies Inc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:BRQS) had an increase of 5.71% in short interest. BRQS’s SI was 3,700 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 5.71% from 3,500 shares previously. With 2,400 avg volume, 2 days are for Borqs Technologies Inc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s short sellers to cover BRQS’s short positions. The SI to Borqs Technologies Inc – Ordinary Shares’s float is 0.02%. It closed at $1.98 lastly. It is down 68.15% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BRQS News: 08/05/2018 – BORQS’ ACQUISITION TARGET, KADI, RECEIVED CLEARANCE FROM CUSTOMER FOR COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION OF ITS ELECTRIC VEHICLE CONTROL MODULES; 08/05/2018 – Borqs’ Acquisition Target, KADI, Received Clearance From Customer for Comml Production of Its Electric Vehicle Control Modules; 15/05/2018 – Borqs Technologies 1Q Rev $58.3M; 24/05/2018 – Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) and Zippie partner to offer blockchain reference design to smart phone brands globally; 02/04/2018 BORQS TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOTAL REVENUE FOR QUARTER WAS $56.6 MLN , REPRESENTING AN INCREASE OF 33.3% FROM $42.5 MILLION OF A YEAR AGO; 02/04/2018 – Borqs Technologies 4Q Rev $46.3M; 08/05/2018 – Borqs’ acquisition target, KADI, received clearance from customer for commercial production of its electric vehicle control; 24/05/2018 – BORQS TECHNOLOGIES INC – CO, MOBILE BLOCKCHAIN OS DEVELOPER ZIPPIE LTD WILL JOINTLY OFFER A BLOCKCHAIN PHONE REFERENCE DESIGN

Analysts expect MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) to report $-0.84 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 3.70% from last quarter’s $-0.81 EPS. After having $-0.65 EPS previously, MacroGenics, Inc.’s analysts see 29.23% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.18. About 332,513 shares traded. MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) has declined 28.01% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MGNX News: 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 16/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MacroGenics, Radware, Core-Mark Holding, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do; 09/05/2018 – PROVENTION BIO REPORTS PACTS WITH MACROGENICS; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 07/05/2018 – MacroGenics Provides Update on Corporate Progress and 1st Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 13/03/2018 FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.23, from 2.15 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold MacroGenics, Inc. shares while 34 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 39.29 million shares or 2.04% less from 40.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 300,000 are held by Rock Springs Cap Management Limited Partnership. Creative Planning has invested 0% in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag accumulated 0% or 93,537 shares. Blackrock reported 4.40M shares. Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 17,543 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na reported 997 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Ny invested in 13,178 shares. Prelude Mgmt Lc accumulated 272 shares. Granahan Investment Inc Ma stated it has 214,415 shares. Aqr Ltd Liability holds 15,870 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 50,602 shares. Ameriprise Fincl owns 2.39M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Intl Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 73,507 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 26,261 shares. Sun Life Fincl has invested 0.04% in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX).

Among 2 analysts covering Macrogenics (NASDAQ:MGNX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Macrogenics has $29 highest and $2500 lowest target. $27’s average target is 121.67% above currents $12.18 stock price. Macrogenics had 4 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $595.52 million. The company's advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate.

