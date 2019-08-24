Analysts See $0.84 EPS for Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY); Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Trimmed 3M Co (Put) (MMM) Position By $2.74 Million

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased 3M Co (Put) (MMM) stake by 66.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp sold 13,224 shares as 3M Co (Put) (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp holds 6,776 shares with $1.41M value, down from 20,000 last quarter. 3M Co (Put) now has $89.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.13% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $155.85. About 4.12 million shares traded or 40.90% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 19/04/2018 – Mexico 3M TIIE Rate Seen at 7.86% by End-3Q (Survey); 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 09/04/2018 – REG-Interim Report 3M:2018; 24/04/2018 – 3M Now Sees 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-4%; 24/04/2018 – [PAV] PAVILLON HOLDINGS : 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EX; 09/05/2018 – 3M: EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP FRANK LITTLE TO RETIRE JULY 1; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals — Science is Underappreciated; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED THE 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 08/03/2018 – FASTPARTNER AB – LOAN RUNS WITH VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 2.45 PERCENTAGE POINTS WITH MATURITY IN SEPTEMBER 2021; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board

Analysts expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to report $0.84 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 20.00% from last quarter’s $1.05 EPS. DY’s profit would be $26.44M giving it 12.04 P/E if the $0.84 EPS is correct. After having $0.53 EPS previously, Dycom Industries, Inc.’s analysts see 58.49% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.20% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $40.47. About 326,659 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 EPS $4.78-$5.70; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Rev $3.23B-$3.43B; 02/04/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – IN CONNECTION WITH SYKES’S APPOINTMENT, CO’S BOARD APPROVED RESOLUTION TO INCREASE NUMBER OF BOARD MEMBERS FROM 7 TO 8 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES FISCAL 2019 GAAP SHR $3.81 – $4.70; 29/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dycom Industries, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, So; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC DY.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.70, REV VIEW $3.40 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 Dycom Industries at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $1.13 – $1.28 FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries 1Q Adj EPS 65c; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Rev $830M-$860M

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.04 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. 3M has $199 highest and $14000 lowest target. $178.13’s average target is 14.30% above currents $155.85 stock price. 3M had 14 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 25 with “Hold”. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Deutsche Bank. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of MMM in report on Friday, July 26 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, July 9. Bank of America maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Thursday, June 27. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $18500 target. JP Morgan maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Tuesday, August 6 with “Underweight” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Friday, May 24 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 12 by UBS.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased Visa Inc (Put) (NYSE:V) stake by 157,500 shares to 187,500 valued at $29.29 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (EEM) stake by 134,394 shares and now owns 207,099 shares. Applied Matls Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMAT) was raised too.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M: The First Purchase In Our Newborn Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3M Needs To Get Back To Basics – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “3M gets 5,000 surgical warming lawsuits dismissed – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “3M Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “INVESTOR ALERT – 3M Company (MMM) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity. PAGE GREGORY R had bought 1,000 shares worth $176,260 on Thursday, May 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bristol John W & Co New York owns 2.11% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 370,871 shares. Marietta Inv Partners Limited Liability Corp accumulated 13,452 shares. Chemung Canal Company has 0.42% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 8,560 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 325,748 shares. Lafleur And Godfrey Limited reported 8,390 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. United Cap Advisers holds 0.17% or 118,320 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Com invested in 0.25% or 353,134 shares. Accredited Invsts reported 0.35% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Baldwin Invest Mgmt holds 0.44% or 6,966 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.44% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1.09 million shares. Plancorp Ltd Liability Com has 8,069 shares. Cadence Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.47% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 25,097 shares. Hikari Power Limited has invested 4.06% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 11,122 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt reported 0.93% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold Dycom Industries, Inc. shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 27.50 million shares or 0.99% less from 27.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 22,576 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 290 shares. The Ohio-based Victory Mngmt has invested 0.08% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 30,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 18,737 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 6,018 shares. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.02% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Stifel Financial reported 30,187 shares. Smith Graham Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 0.78% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). The Minnesota-based Us Fincl Bank De has invested 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Inc owns 8,994 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Ironwood Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.6% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 16,063 shares. Smithfield Tru holds 0% or 50 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 168,988 shares. 1492 Cap Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.7% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

More notable recent Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Dycom Industries, Inc. To Report Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Results And Host Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Dycom Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:DY) ROE Of 7.3% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Dycom Industries, Inc. provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.27 billion. The firm offers various specialty contracting services, such as engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services comprising placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers. It has a 21.42 P/E ratio. It also provides tower construction, lines and antenna installation, and foundation and equipment pad construction for wireless carriers, as well as equipment installation and material fabrication, and site testing services; and installs and maintains customer premise equipment, such as digital video recorders, set top boxes, and modems for cable television system operators.