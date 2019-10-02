Analysts See $0.84 EPS for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI); Profile of 3 Analysts Covering Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Among 4 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Gilead Sciences has $88 highest and $6700 lowest target. $77.20’s average target is 22.11% above currents $63.22 stock price. Gilead Sciences had 14 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Mizuho. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, April 10. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Wednesday, July 31. See Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) latest ratings:

27/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

31/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: $70.0000 New Target: $67.0000 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $83.0000 New Target: $86.0000 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Top Pick Upgrade

15/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Wells Fargo New Target: $68.0000 88.0000

21/06/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy New Target: $88 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy Maintain

05/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

28/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Goldman Sachs New Target: $70.0000 60.0000

21/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Credit Suisse 70.0000

Analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to report $0.84 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 7.69% from last quarter’s $0.91 EPS. CTBI’s profit would be $14.93 million giving it 12.39 P/E if the $0.84 EPS is correct. After having $1.03 EPS previously, Community Trust Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see -18.45% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $41.62. About 31,287 shares traded. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) has declined 14.31% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CTBI News: 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Exits Community Trust Bancorp; 16/04/2018 Community Trust Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Average; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $34.6 Millio; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 18/04/2018 – COMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 79C; 24/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Declares Its Cash Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q EPS 89c; 18/04/2018 – CTBI 1Q NIM TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS 3.65%, EST. 3.65%; 30/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Community Trust Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTBI)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.79 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 8 investors sold Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 9.86 million shares or 1.65% less from 10.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Community Trust & Investment accumulated 9.13% or 1.75M shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 33,892 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) for 15,378 shares. New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Management has invested 0.02% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher holds 1.13% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) or 288,462 shares. Charles Schwab Invest invested in 94,524 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) or 3,072 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 88,535 shares. Private Na holds 5,616 shares. Systematic Fincl Management Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) for 9,400 shares. The North Carolina-based Sterling Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Chatham Capital Grp Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) for 5,325 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Lc, a Georgia-based fund reported 8,021 shares. Fmr Limited owns 0% invested in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) for 175,376 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 6,520 shares.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $39,330 activity. MINNIFIELD FRANKY also bought $39,330 worth of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) shares.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Community Trust Bank, Inc. that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company has market cap of $739.89 million. The firm accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts. It has a 11.33 P/E ratio. It also offers loan products, such as commercial and residential real estate loans; commercial, construction and development, mortgage, and personal loans, as well as consumer, and secured and unsecured loans; and lease-financing, lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans, as well as other specialized loans, including asset financing.

The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $63.22. About 4.90M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 13/04/2018 – GILD BEGINS LARGER PHASE 2B STUDY COMBO TREATMENT W/SELONSERTIB; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 2nd Wk, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences: U.S. FDA Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 18/05/2018 – CORRECT: FDA:TO EVALUATE RISKS OF BIRTH DEFECTS W/DOLUTEGRAVIR; 06/03/2018 – Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 23/03/2018 – Janssen Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for JULUCATM▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine); 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Complera Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Triumeq Advances: HIV; 18/04/2018 – Astellas Announces Sale of Certain Agensys Research Facilities to Kite, a Gilead Company

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 55 investors sold Gilead Sciences, Inc. shares while 448 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 960.10 million shares or 0.17% less from 961.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Investec Asset Management holds 0% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 4,995 shares. Greenleaf Tru, Michigan-based fund reported 24,475 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt has 14,783 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Welch Grp Ltd Liability Com reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Amg National Bancorp, Colorado-based fund reported 71,182 shares. Long Road Counsel Limited Liability Corporation owns 25,600 shares. 16,190 are held by Winslow Evans & Crocker. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 104,476 shares. Ariel Invests Ltd Llc reported 2.49 million shares. Sanders Capital Limited Company reported 11.53 million shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw holds 31,815 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited holds 284,192 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd reported 13,715 shares stake. First Allied Advisory Service has 0.29% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 124,553 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.03% stake.