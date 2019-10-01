Analysts See $0.84 EPS for Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS); Credit Suisse Ag Raised Its General Electric Co (GE) Stake

Credit Suisse Ag increased General Electric Co (GE) stake by 1159.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Credit Suisse Ag acquired 18.19M shares as General Electric Co (GE)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Credit Suisse Ag holds 19.76 million shares with $207.52 million value, up from 1.57M last quarter. General Electric Co now has $78.02 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.94. About 33.03 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – GE held back by crisis-era woes; 12/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO SEES CHINA BACKING FOR GE-POWERED A320NEO THIS MONTH; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q GE Capital Rev $2.17B; 07/03/2018 – GE SAYS ITS USE OF IMPORTED METAL AFFECTED BY TARIFFS `MINIMAL’; 04/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N – TO ISSUE RESTATEMENT OF 2017, 2016 EARNINGS ON APRIL 20 REFLECTING NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N – GE TO SUPPLY WORLD’S LARGEST STATCOM LOAD BALANCER CONNECTED TO A CATENARY TRACTION SYSTEM; 29/03/2018 – Avinash Anantharamu: #Chinese firms prepare bids for $GE lighting operations; 18/04/2018 – GE AND SAFRAN HAVE ALSO SENT TEAM TO ASSIST NTSB; 12/03/2018 – GE Didn’t Pay Cash Bonuses to Top Executives in 2017 — 3rd Update; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT SAID TO ALSO ATTRACT EQT AND KKR

Analysts expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report $0.84 EPS on October, 24 before the open.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 19.23% from last quarter’s $1.04 EPS. CTXS’s profit would be $109.96 million giving it 28.73 P/E if the $0.84 EPS is correct. After having $0.80 EPS previously, Citrix Systems, Inc.’s analysts see 5.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $96.52. About 1.05 million shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 08/05/2018 – Veridium Offers Passwordless Integration to Azure Active Directory and Citrix Cloud with VeridiumlD and Its Newly Released Veridium Authenticator App; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Unveils lndustry’s First Digital Workspace to Unify and Secure all Apps and Content for all Devices; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY Rev $2.88B-$2.91B; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.30 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Net $144.3M; 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 17/04/2018 – Citrix Analytics Service Proactively Addresses Security Threats; 29/05/2018 – Citrix at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Systems Plans to Declare Quarterly Dividend of 35c/Share Starting in 4Q

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sumitomo Life reported 216,071 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Company has 48,906 shares. Essex Mngmt Lc reported 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Nuwave Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.27% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Franklin Res stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Finance Architects holds 0.1% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 51,542 shares. Culbertson A N And accumulated 33,644 shares. Ally Financial owns 705,000 shares. Cap Ok accumulated 0.01% or 22,708 shares. Capstone has 0.04% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 22,926 shares. Greatmark Investment Prtn stated it has 45,517 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Alberta Investment Mgmt holds 130,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Finance Bank has invested 0.13% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Roosevelt Invest Inc owns 35,831 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Triangle Wealth Mgmt reported 27,262 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why This General Electric News Is Huge for CEO Larry Culp – The Motley Fool” on September 29, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Culp hits one-year mark at GE: What’s happened, what’s ahead – Boston Business Journal” published on September 30, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “General Electric Stock Is on a Long, Slow Road to Redemption – Investorplace.com” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “There Are Still Ways to Profit From GE Stock in the Short Term – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “GE Puts Could Pay Off Big – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. Cox L Kevin also bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. The insider Timko Thomas S bought 10,000 shares worth $88,300. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00M worth of stock. $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Seidman Leslie. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $97,500 was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. Strazik Scott had bought 34,836 shares worth $279,036 on Thursday, August 15. Another trade for 55,248 shares valued at $498,337 was bought by HORTON THOMAS W.

Among 4 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. General Electric has $14 highest and $5 lowest target. $10.13’s average target is 13.31% above currents $8.94 stock price. General Electric had 8 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Monday, July 15. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Monday, April 8 to “Underweight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Citigroup.

Credit Suisse Ag decreased Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T stake by 16,396 shares to 10,282 valued at $341,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Isis Pharmaceuticals Inc Del (Prn) stake by 825,000 shares and now owns 3.43M shares. Welltower Inc (Put) was reduced too.

More notable recent Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “CMP Transforms Business with Citrix – Business Wire” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Battered Tech Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “San Francisco 49ers Up Their Game With Citrix – Business Wire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 41 investors sold Citrix Systems, Inc. shares while 171 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 119.80 million shares or 14.59% less from 140.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Westpac has invested 0% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Moreover, Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp has 0.03% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 51,983 shares. Wedge Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc has invested 0.52% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Of Vermont holds 0% or 576 shares in its portfolio. 176,088 were accumulated by Stifel Finance Corporation. Schroder Inv Management Gp invested in 0.08% or 768,270 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Chevy Chase Trust Holdg stated it has 104,600 shares. 69 are held by Earnest Limited Liability Company. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 14,434 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al invested in 0.01% or 3,771 shares. Allstate Corporation owns 20,655 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. The Israel-based Psagot Investment House Ltd has invested 0% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). The New York-based Clearbridge Llc has invested 0.47% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Citrix Systems, Inc. provides an integrated platform for secure app and data delivery, and network functionality as a cloud service worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.64 billion. The firm offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives clients the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients. It has a 25.94 P/E ratio. The Company’s workspace services also comprise XenMobile enterprise mobility management solutions; and Citrix Workspace Suite, which provides apps, desktops, branch networking and WAN, enterprise mobility management, and data solutions.