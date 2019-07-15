Analysts See $0.83 EPS for Seagate Technology plc (STX); Dafna Capital Management Raised Dermira (DERM) Stake By $799,500

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased Dermira Inc (DERM) stake by 615% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dafna Capital Management Llc acquired 61,500 shares as Dermira Inc (DERM)’s stock rose 42.40%. The Dafna Capital Management Llc holds 71,500 shares with $969,000 value, up from 10,000 last quarter. Dermira Inc now has $456.44 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $8.51. About 257,888 shares traded. Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has declined 11.27% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical DERM News: 12/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, Laureate Education, MDC Partners, Pzena Investment Management, Dermi; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles & Company LP Exits Position in Dermira; 05/03/2018 Dermira Trading Activity Surges to More Than 250 Times Average; 03/05/2018 – Dermira 1Q Loss/Shr $1.42; 24/05/2018 – DERMIRA:SUFFICIENT CAP FOR OPS TO MID-’20 EX-LEBRIKIZUMAB COSTS; 27/04/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – UCB ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CIMZIA® (CERTOLIZUMAB PEGOL) IN PATIENTS WITH MODERATE-TO-SEVERE PLAQUE PSORIASIS; 22/03/2018 – CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) label update marks major advance for women of childbearing age with chronic inflammatory disease in the U.S; 03/05/2018 – DERMIRA INC DERM.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $1.42; 22/03/2018 – CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) label update marks major advance for women of childbearing age with chronic inflammatory disease; 24/05/2018 – DERMIRA SEES 2018 TOTAL GAAP OPER EXPENSES $250M-$270M

Analysts expect Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) to report $0.83 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.79 EPS change or 48.77% from last quarter's $1.62 EPS. STX's profit would be $229.75 million giving it 14.54 P/E if the $0.83 EPS is correct. After having $0.83 EPS previously, Seagate Technology plc's analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $48.26. About 980,244 shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 20.12% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.55% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold Seagate Technology plc shares while 170 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 230.44 million shares or 11.97% less from 261.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 93,650 shares. 21,623 are owned by Atria Invests Ltd Llc. Eaton Vance reported 97,534 shares stake. Stifel Fincl Corporation holds 326,910 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. First Manhattan Comm has invested 0% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Cornerstone Advisors invested in 0% or 266 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0.02% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) or 2.13 million shares. James Research Incorporated invested in 0.05% or 14,671 shares. 311,206 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can. 25.86 million were accumulated by Clearbridge Invs Ltd Llc. State Street Corp invested in 0.04% or 10.90M shares. Asset Management Inc holds 9,030 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 382 shares. Hl Fincl Ltd Llc stated it has 31,690 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company has market cap of $13.36 billion. The firm makes and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. It has a 9.39 P/E ratio. The Company’s products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems applications; client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and client non-compute applications, including various end user devices, such as portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, network-attached storage, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99.91 million activity. Shares for $99.91 million were bought by ValueAct Holdings – L.P..

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99.91 million activity. Shares for $99.91 million were bought by ValueAct Holdings – L.P..

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) stake by 28,305 shares to 50,000 valued at $899,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) stake by 77,202 shares and now owns 5,052 shares. Intec Pharma Ltd Jerusalem was reduced too.

