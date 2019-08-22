Analysts See $0.83 EPS for ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC); Shorts at INRAD OPTICS (INRD) Raised By 275%

INRAD OPTICS INC (OTCMKTS:INRD) had an increase of 275% in short interest. INRD’s SI was 1,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 275% from 400 shares previously. With 9,300 avg volume, 0 days are for INRAD OPTICS INC (OTCMKTS:INRD)’s short sellers to cover INRD’s short positions. It closed at $1.49 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) to report $0.83 EPS on August, 27.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 7.79% from last quarter’s $0.77 EPS. SCSC’s profit would be $21.34 million giving it 9.08 P/E if the $0.83 EPS is correct. After having $0.77 EPS previously, ScanSource, Inc.’s analysts see 7.79% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.61% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $30.14. About 585,577 shares traded or 357.66% up from the average. ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) has declined 16.28% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical SCSC News: 16/04/2018 – Transition Networks Expands Technology Channel with ScanSource Partnership; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource Sees 4Q Adj EPS 74c-Adj EPS 80c; 06/04/2018 – ScanSource Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 MITEL EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH SCAN; 23/04/2018 – DJ ScanSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCSC); 19/03/2018 – Intelisys And ScanSource: UcaaS Sales Are ‘Off The Charts’; 15/03/2018 – MITEL: SCANSOURCE BECOMES PRIMARY U.S. DISTRIBUTOR; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource 3Q Adj EPS 68c; 11/04/2018 – Salient Systems Partners with ScanSource Networking and Security to Offer Industry Leading Video Management Solutions; 08/05/2018 – SCANSOURCE 3Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 70C

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $122,760 activity. GRAINGER MICHAEL J had bought 4,000 shares worth $122,760.

ScanSource, Inc. distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. The company has market cap of $774.77 million. The companyÂ’s Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment focuses on automatic identification and data capture , point-of-sale (POS), networking, electronic physical security, 3D printing, and other specialty technologies. It has a 13.76 P/E ratio. The Company’s AIDC and POS products are used to automate the collection, processing, and communication of information for commercial and industrial applications, such as retail sales, distribution, shipping, inventory control, materials handling, warehouse management, and health care applications; electronic physical security products, including identification, access control, video surveillance, intrusion-related, wireless, and networking infrastructure products; and 3D printing solutions to replace and complement traditional methods, as well as reduce the time and cost of designing new products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold ScanSource, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 24.11 million shares or 0.98% less from 24.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street accumulated 808,455 shares. Icon Advisers invested 0.16% of its portfolio in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Goldman Sachs Grp stated it has 123,211 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Atlanta Cap Mgmt Co L L C invested in 429,966 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 55,289 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Smith Graham Company Investment Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.96% of its portfolio in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Foundry Prtnrs Limited Liability Com, a Minnesota-based fund reported 165,267 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 24,510 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Strs Ohio reported 21,200 shares stake. New York State Teachers Retirement, New York-based fund reported 63,912 shares. Amg Trust Bankshares holds 0.04% or 16,502 shares in its portfolio. New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has invested 0.05% in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Palouse Capital Mngmt owns 5,706 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Glenmede Tru Communications Na owns 4,043 shares.

Inrad Optics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and markets crystal optical components and devices, custom optical components, precision optical and opto-mechanical assemblies that are used in the photonics industry sectors. The company has market cap of $20.46 million. It provides optical components, optical coatings, and subassemblies for the military, aerospace, industrial, and medical marketplace; planar, prismatic, and spherical components fabricated from glass and synthetic crystals comprising mirrors, lenses, prisms, wave plates, polarizing optics, X-ray monochromators and mirrors, and cavity optics for lasers; and UV filter optical components for use in critical applications in defense systems, such as missile warning sensors. It has a 1490 P/E ratio. The firm also offers laser system devices and instrumentation products comprising electro-optic and nonlinear crystal devices for altering the intensity, polarization, or wavelength of a laser beam, as well as other crystal components for use in laser research, in commercial laser systems, and in detection of fast neutrons; and pockelsÂ’ cells and associated electronics.