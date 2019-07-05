Analysts See $0.83 EPS for NorthWestern (NWE); Maui Land & Pineapple Co (MLP) Has 0.68 Sentiment

Analysts expect NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) to report $0.83 EPS on July, 18.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 4.60% from last quarter’s $0.87 EPS. NWE’s profit would be $41.87M giving it 22.11 P/E if the $0.83 EPS is correct. After having $1.23 EPS previously, NorthWestern Corporation’s analysts see -32.52% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $73.39. About 123,238 shares traded. NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) has risen 33.22% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.79% the S&P500. Some Historical NWE News: 11/04/2018 – ThunderBaySource: Late ice-out predicted for Northwestern Ontario lakes; 20/05/2018 – Northwestern Mutual Gets Results From Ads That Talk to Women; 21/03/2018 – NorthWestern Energy Backs 2018 EPS $3.35-EPS $3.50; 06/03/2018 S Carolina DoE: Superintendent Spearman Announces Northwestern High’s Susan Snyder as Teacher of the Year Finalist; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: NorthWestern May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs; 30/05/2018 – Chicago Sun-Tms: Northwestern to host Wisconsin football at Wrigley Field in 2020; 04/04/2018 – NorthWestern Energy Signs Contract with Itron to Modernize Energy Grid; 03/05/2018 – Northwestern Medicine Mobile Stroke Unit Delivers Life-Saving Care 30 Minutes Sooner; 22/03/2018 – Twelve Northwestern Mutual Advisors Named to the Financial Times’ “Top 400 Financial Advisors;” One Named to Barron’s “Top 1200”; 24/04/2018 – Northwestern Medicine, Lurie Children’s Hospital and the Drug Enforcement Administration team up for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Maui Land & Pineapple Co Inc (MLP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.03, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 13 investment professionals increased and started new positions, while 19 sold and decreased stakes in Maui Land & Pineapple Co Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 2.96 million shares, down from 4.03 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Maui Land & Pineapple Co Inc in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 4 Reduced: 15 Increased: 9 New Position: 4.

Valueworks Llc holds 3.3% of its portfolio in Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. for 431,377 shares. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors owns 17,000 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Oppenheimer & Co Inc has 0.1% invested in the company for 313,204 shares. The California-based Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 77,567 shares.

It closed at $10.29 lastly. It is down 4.39% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MLP News: 25/04/2018 – Hawaii News Now: EXCLUSIVE: Ex-cop files lawsuit against Maui Police Department claiming disability discrimination; 29/03/2018 – Maui Now: EXCLUSIVE: Maui’s Moronai Kanekoa on KULEANA’s Opening; 07/03/2018 – Maui News: Bookstore makes a move to Kahului as it searches for a permanent home; 17/04/2018 – PetersenDean Hawaii LLC Acquires Maui Roofing Inc; 15/05/2018 – County of Maui Selects Array Networks Virtual Application Delivery Controllers to Optimize Centralized Geographic Information; 22/05/2018 – Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea Announces Partnership With Wally’s Wine & Spirits; 24/04/2018 – Hawaii News Now: Petition from Maui coalition targets former sugar cane land; 15/03/2018 – Maui Jim Creates Two Lenses for Optical Collection; 15/03/2018 – Maui Jim Launches Proprietary Optical Collection Featuring 62 Styles; 19/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Former Maui Police Officer Pleads Guilty to Theft Under Color of Law and Witness Tampering

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $201.53 million. It owns approximately 23,000 acres of land on Maui. It has a 541.58 P/E ratio. The firm operates through Real Estate, Leasing, Utilities, and Resort Amenities divisions.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial clients in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska, the United States. The company has market cap of $3.70 billion. It operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations divisions. It has a 17.53 P/E ratio. The firm generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as has municipal franchises to purchase, transport, and distribute natural gas.

Among 3 analysts covering NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. NorthWestern had 5 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 13 by Credit Suisse. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Bank of America.

