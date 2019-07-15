Analysts See $0.83 EPS for Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC); Shorts at SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG NA O.N. COMMON S (SEMHF) Lowered By 17.67%

Analysts expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to report $0.83 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 20.19% from last quarter’s $1.04 EPS. HSIC’s profit would be $123.72 million giving it 21.55 P/E if the $0.83 EPS is correct. After having $0.80 EPS previously, Henry Schein, Inc.’s analysts see 3.75% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $71.54. About 599,365 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 15.84% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 04/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $75; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Strategies Adds NVR, Exits Henry Schein; 04/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : LEERINK SAYS CO’S CLIENT BASE IS LOYAL, AND DOES NOT BELIEVE THAT AMZN WILL TAKE SIGNIFICANT SHARE IN MEDIUM TERM; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Combined Entity Had Pro-Forma 2017 Sales of Approximately $400M; 30/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN PARTNERS SEES DEAL NEUTRAL TO 2018 EPS; 29/03/2018 – Henry Schein Introduces axiUm Ascend; 19/03/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN SAYS ON MARCH 16, BOARD APPROVED SHIRA GOODMAN AS NEW NOMINEE FOR ELECTION AS DIRECTOR AT THE ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN TO SPIN OFF & MERGE ANIMAL HEALTH WITH VETS FIRST; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Cuts Nike, Buys More Henry Schein; 01/05/2018 – Henry Schein Pres James Breslawski Assumes New Role as Vice Chmn

SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG NA O.N. COMMON S (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) had a decrease of 17.67% in short interest. SEMHF’s SI was 2.27M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 17.67% from 2.76 million shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 22684 days are for SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG NA O.N. COMMON S (OTCMKTS:SEMHF)’s short sellers to cover SEMHF’s short positions. It closed at $43.1 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 7 analysts covering Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Henry Schein had 11 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. Craig Hallum maintained it with “Buy” rating and $72 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, February 21. Barrington maintained Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) rating on Thursday, February 21. Barrington has “Buy” rating and $72 target. The stock of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) earned “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, February 21. The stock of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) earned “Sell” rating by UBS on Monday, February 25.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $121,190 activity. Shares for $121,190 were bought by Margulies Anne H. on Monday, February 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold Henry Schein, Inc. shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport And Lc holds 9,500 shares. Moreover, Kbc Group Nv has 0.09% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Fiera invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Korea reported 0.01% stake. Headinvest invested in 0.11% or 6,580 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.1% or 28,142 shares. Moreover, Us Financial Bank De has 0.01% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Cleararc Capital has 0.04% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Company invested in 6,638 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc reported 674,716 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. D E Shaw & Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership holds 552 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bessemer Gp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Benjamin F Edwards holds 0.01% or 2,100 shares in its portfolio.

Henry Schein, Inc. provides health care services and products to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.66 billion. It operates through two divisions, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services. It has a 21.62 P/E ratio. The Health Care Distribution segment offers dental products, including infection-control products, handpieces, preventatives, impression materials, composites, anesthetics, teeth, dental implants, gypsum, acrylics, articulators, abrasives, dental chairs, delivery units and lights, X-ray supplies and equipment, and high-tech and digital restoration equipment, as well as equipment repair services.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic services and products to healthcare providers worldwide. The company has market cap of $42.58 billion. It operates in three operating divisions: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. It has a 29.36 P/E ratio. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

