Analysts See $0.83 EPS for Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC); Kimco Realty (KIM) Sentiment Is 1.18

Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.23, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 162 funds started new and increased positions, while 137 reduced and sold their holdings in Kimco Realty Corp. The funds in our database now have: 368.10 million shares, up from 351.44 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Kimco Realty Corp in top ten positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 26 Reduced: 111 Increased: 128 New Position: 34.

Analysts expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to report $0.83 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 20.19% from last quarter’s $1.04 EPS. HSIC’s profit would be $123.73 million giving it 20.92 P/E if the $0.83 EPS is correct. After having $0.80 EPS previously, Henry Schein, Inc.’s analysts see 3.75% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $69.45. About 1.40M shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 15.84% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Animal Health Business to Merge With Vets First Choice to Form Independent Public Co; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE NEUTRAL TO BALANCE OF ITS 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 12/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN HOLDERS TO OWN 63% NEW CO; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS REPORTS NEW PACT WITH HENRY SCHEIN TO DISTRIBUTE NORMAL; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein to Spin off and Merge Its Animal Health Business With Vets First Choice; 02/05/2018 – Brad Connett Named President, U.S. Medical Group At Henry Schein, Inc; 12/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry; 16/04/2018 – Henry Schein, Inc. Awards Third Annual Henry Schein Cares Gold Medal To The Night Ministry; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.09 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc holds 4.53% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation for 128,062 shares. Goodman Financial Corp owns 430,546 shares or 4.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Adelante Capital Management Llc has 3.06% invested in the company for 3.38 million shares. The Maryland-based Legg Mason Inc. has invested 2.78% in the stock. Apg Asset Management Us Inc., a New York-based fund reported 17.58 million shares.

The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $18.37. About 2.41M shares traded. Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) has risen 26.82% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.39% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 26/04/2018 – KIMCO REALTY CORP – SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $0.72 TO $0.79; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q RENTAL REV $230.4M, EST. $296.3M; 17/04/2018 – Kimco’s U.S. asset sales show gap in public, private market prices; 30/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Completes Second Stage of Suburban Square Redevelopment with Life Time Athletic Grand Opening; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q FFO/SHR 39C; 03/04/2018 – Target Joins Kimco Realty’s Forest Avenue Plaza; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q AFFO/SHR 37C, EST. 36C; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO REALTY CORP – NAREIT FFO & FFO AS ADJUSTED PER DILUTED SHARE GUIDANCE FOR 2018 UNCHANGED; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q Rev $304.1M; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q FFO 37c/Shr

Kimco Realty Corporation is an independent real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $7.77 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets across North America. It has a 19.24 P/E ratio. It is primarily engaged in acquisitions, development, and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers.

Analysts await Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 2.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.37 per share. KIM’s profit will be $152.35M for 12.76 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Kimco Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.70% negative EPS growth.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $121,190 activity. Margulies Anne H. bought 2,000 shares worth $121,190.

Henry Schein, Inc. provides health care services and products to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.35 billion. It operates through two divisions, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services. It has a 20.99 P/E ratio. The Health Care Distribution segment offers dental products, including infection-control products, handpieces, preventatives, impression materials, composites, anesthetics, teeth, dental implants, gypsum, acrylics, articulators, abrasives, dental chairs, delivery units and lights, X-ray supplies and equipment, and high-tech and digital restoration equipment, as well as equipment repair services.

Among 7 analysts covering Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Henry Schein had 11 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, February 21. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 25 report. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by UBS. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. Barrington maintained Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) rating on Thursday, February 21. Barrington has “Buy” rating and $72 target. Craig Hallum maintained Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Craig Hallum has “Buy” rating and $72 target.