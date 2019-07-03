Analysts See $0.83 EPS for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI); BIOASIS TECHNOLOGIES ORDINARY SHARE (BIOAF) Shorts Decreased By 45.13%

BIOASIS TECHNOLOGIES INC ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) had a decrease of 45.13% in short interest. BIOAF’s SI was 25,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 45.13% from 47,200 shares previously. With 12,400 avg volume, 2 days are for BIOASIS TECHNOLOGIES INC ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:BIOAF)’s short sellers to cover BIOAF’s short positions. The stock increased 11.85% or $0.0237 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2237. About 5,000 shares traded or 20.16% up from the average. Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) has 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report $0.83 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 5.06% from last quarter’s $0.79 EPS. GLPI’s profit would be $178.16M giving it 12.01 P/E if the $0.83 EPS is correct. After having $0.85 EPS previously, Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc.’s analysts see -2.35% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $39.87. About 664,602 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 13.07% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 16/04/2018 – Eyewitness News: BREAKING: Tropicana Entertainment announced they are selling 7 gaming properties to Gaming and Leisure; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado, Gaming & Leisure to Buy Tropicana for $1.85 Billion; 07/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 4, 2018; 28/03/2018 – PHUMELELA GAMING AND LEISURE LTD – INCREASE IN VAT ANNOUNCED IN BUDGET WILL HAVE A NEGATIVE FINANCIAL IMPACT ON GROUP WITH EFFECT FROM 1 APRIL 2018; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES-WITH CLOSING OF DEAL, ELDORADO TO BUY OPERATING ASSETS OF THESE PROPERTIES, LEASE REAL ESTATE VIA NEW MASTER LEASE; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q EBITDA $221.3M; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Gaming & Leisure Properties Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 16/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS PURCHASE OF ASSETS OF TROPICANA; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Net $96.8M; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, TROPICANA TO PAY FEE OF $92.5 MLN – SEC FILING

biOasis Technologies Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes technologies and products for the treatment of central nervous system and brain diseases. The company has market cap of $12.97 million. It develops and commercializes Transcend and Transcendpep platforms for the delivery of therapeutic compounds across the blood-brain barrier and into the central nervous system for the treatment of brain cancers, neurodegenerative, and metabolic diseases. biOasis Technologies Inc. has a collaborative research agreement with CQDM and Brain Canada to perform research on the delivery of therapeutic compounds across the blood-brain barrier; and a research collaboration agreement with Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital Inc., as well as a license agreement with Vaccinex Inc. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. comprises real estate properties including casino facilities and other assets. The company has market cap of $8.56 billion.

Among 2 analysts covering Gaming and Leisure (NASDAQ:GLPI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Gaming and Leisure had 7 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Morgan Stanley.