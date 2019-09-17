Analysts See $0.83 EPS for Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS); Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) Had 1 Bulls

Among 4 analysts covering Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Brixmor Property Group has $20 highest and $1800 lowest target. $19’s average target is -3.26% below currents $19.64 stock price. Brixmor Property Group had 9 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Scotia Capital downgraded Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) on Friday, August 16 to “Sector Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Tuesday, April 30. See Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to report $0.83 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 12.16% from last quarter's $0.74 EPS. GTLS's profit would be $29.70 million giving it 20.61 P/E if the $0.83 EPS is correct. After having $0.68 EPS previously, Chart Industries, Inc.'s analysts see 22.06% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.47% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $68.44. About 541,305 shares traded or 12.23% up from the average. Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) has declined 0.47% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.47% the S&P500.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $138,750 activity. $138,750 worth of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) was bought by Taylor James M Jr on Friday, August 16.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. owns and operates various grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.85 billion. As of March 31, 2013, the firm owned interests in 532 community and neighborhood shopping centers comprising 526 wholly owned community and neighborhood shopping centers; and 6 community and neighborhood shopping centers held through unconsolidated real estate joint ventures. It has a 16.6 P/E ratio. Brixmor Property Group Inc. was formerly known as CENTRO SUPER RESIDUAL HOLDING 2 LLC.

The stock increased 0.36% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.64. About 2.22M shares traded. Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has risen 9.52% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BRX News: 26/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Brixmor Property Group, First Majestic Silver, Barclays, Akers Biosciences; 20/03/2018 – SHOPONE APPOINTS KEITH L. HORN AND BARRY LEFKOWITZ TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Brixmor Operating Partnership, Kite Realty, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp. Have Material Exposure to Toys R Us; 26/03/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Brixmor Property, Cuts Goodyear; 13/03/2018 – Brixmor Property Group’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer interviewed by Advisor Access; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Brixmor at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q REV. $317.2M, EST. $315.0M; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Net $61M; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q FFO 51c/Shr; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Rev $317.2M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 23 investors sold Brixmor Property Group Inc. shares while 93 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 278.00 million shares or 3.33% less from 287.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.02% or 369,540 shares in its portfolio. Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). 56,374 are held by Natixis. Price T Rowe Associates Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 72,745 shares. 766,947 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Davis Selected Advisers holds 615,800 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset Management invested in 2.95 million shares. Amer Century Companies reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). The Japan-based Daiwa Secs Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc has 142,059 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc has invested 0.07% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 19,912 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management reported 85,758 shares. Omers Administration stated it has 206,300 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Utd Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 0% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).

Among 3 analysts covering Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Chart Industries has $117 highest and $7200 lowest target. $90.50’s average target is 32.23% above currents $68.44 stock price. Chart Industries had 6 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Craig Hallum. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, August 13 by Raymond James.

Chart Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells engineered equipment, packaged solutions, and value-add services for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.45 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Energy & Chemicals , Distribution & Storage (D&S), and BioMedical. It has a 26.74 P/E ratio. The E&C segment primarily provides brazed aluminum heat exchangers, Core-in-Kettle heat exchangers, air cooled heat exchangers, cold boxes, and process systems for natural gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and industrial gas applications.

