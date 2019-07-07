Analysts See $0.82 EPS for Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY); Moodys (MCO)’s Sentiment Is 1.12

Moodys Corp (MCO) investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 229 hedge funds started new or increased stock positions, while 205 sold and decreased holdings in Moodys Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 159.78 million shares, down from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Moodys Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 18 to 19 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 174 Increased: 153 New Position: 76.

Analysts expect Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) to report $0.82 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 18.00% from last quarter's $1 EPS. RLGY's profit would be $93.65 million giving it 2.00 P/E if the $0.82 EPS is correct. After having $-0.67 EPS previously, Realogy Holdings Corp.'s analysts see -222.39% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.55. About 2.12 million shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 67.98% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.41% the S&P500.

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, down 4.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.04 per share. MCO’s profit will be $367.82 million for 25.96 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.28% negative EPS growth.

MoodyÂ’s Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. The company has market cap of $38.19 billion. It operates through two divisions, MoodyÂ’s Investors Service and MoodyÂ’s Analytics. It has a 29.85 P/E ratio. The MoodyÂ’s Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Altarock Partners Llc holds 19.45% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation for 1.13 million shares. Triple Frond Partners Llc owns 875,628 shares or 18.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Windacre Partnership Llc has 15.03% invested in the company for 1.49 million shares. The -based Marshfield Associates has invested 11.74% in the stock. Akre Capital Management Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 5.68 million shares.

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Do Moody's's (NYSE:MCO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance" on June 11, 2019

The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $201.43. About 605,569 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500.

Realogy Holdings Corp. provides real estate services. The company has market cap of $748.10 million. It operates through four divisions: Real Estate Franchise Services , Company Owned Real Estate Brokerage Services (NRT), Relocation Services (Cartus), and Title and Settlement Services (TRG). It has a 7.64 P/E ratio. The RFG segment franchises its real estate brokerage franchise systems under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names to real estate brokerage businesses.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. $999,734 worth of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) was bought by Schneider Ryan M. on Wednesday, May 8. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $22,700 was made by WILLIAMS MICHAEL J on Monday, May 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold Realogy Holdings Corp. shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Thompson Invest Management Inc holds 23,700 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Southeastern Asset Incorporated Tn invested in 10.32M shares. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability has 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Prudential Finance invested 0.02% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Skyline Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 432,500 shares. 23,800 are held by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 11,582 shares. Element Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.03% or 89,740 shares. Millennium Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). 23,473 are owned by Country Club Trust Na. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Whittier Trust Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Okumus Fund Management reported 20.85% stake.

More notable recent Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "How Does Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance" on June 25, 2019

Among 3 analysts covering Realogy Holdings (NYSE:RLGY), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Realogy Holdings had 7 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Sell” rating. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of RLGY in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Sell” rating. Stephens downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $800 target in Monday, June 10 report.