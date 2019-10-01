Analysts See $0.82 EPS for Matson, Inc. (MATX); Sifco Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Shorts Raised By 22.22%

Analysts expect Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) to report $0.82 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 15.46% from last quarter’s $0.97 EPS. MATX’s profit would be $35.15M giving it 10.93 P/E if the $0.82 EPS is correct. After having $0.43 EPS previously, Matson, Inc.’s analysts see 90.70% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.40% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $35.86. About 134,549 shares traded. Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) has risen 16.69% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MATX News: 26/04/2018 – Matson Announces Quarterly Dividend Of $0.20 Per Share; 06/03/2018 Matson Analyst Day Scheduled By Seaport for Mar. 13; 18/04/2018 – Matson Launches New Tahiti Service; 01/05/2018 – Matson Raises Full Yr 2018 Outlook; 26/04/2018 – Matson Board Welcomes Mark Fukunaga, Replacing Jeff Watanabe; Stan Kuriyama Named Lead Independent Director; 26/04/2018 – Matson Names Mark H. Fukunaga to Board; 02/04/2018 – Second Matson Containership Begins Construction at General Dynamics NASSCO; 08/03/2018 – Matson Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Mar. 15; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Matson; 24/04/2018 – Matson Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Sifco Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) had an increase of 22.22% in short interest. SIF’s SI was 2,200 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 22.22% from 1,800 shares previously. With 1,100 avg volume, 2 days are for Sifco Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF)’s short sellers to cover SIF’s short positions. The SI to Sifco Industries Inc’s float is 0.09%. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.67. About 1,750 shares traded. SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) has declined 51.61% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SIF News: 19/04/2018 DJ SIFCO Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIF); 04/05/2018 – Sifco 2Q Loss/Shr 37c; 04/05/2018 – SIFCO INDUSTRIES INC – BACKLOG AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $99.8 MLN

SIFCO Industries, Inc. produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in the United States and Europe. The company has market cap of $15.31 million. The companyÂ’s processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It currently has negative earnings. It offers original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.53, from 0.67 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 1 investors sold SIFCO Industries, Inc. shares while 4 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 1.30 million shares or 0.33% more from 1.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Panagora Asset has 0% invested in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) for 1,931 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability owns 55,800 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Management stated it has 16,024 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Trust stated it has 0% in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF). Moreover, Cove Street Limited Company has 0.09% invested in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0% in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF). Fmr Ltd Liability Corp reported 61,025 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement System has 0% invested in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF). Blackrock accumulated 12,836 shares. Retail Bank Of America De stated it has 747 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Communication Mn holds 1 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 2,873 are owned by Us Bancshares De. Rbf Cap Limited Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) for 175,658 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF).

More notable recent SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “SIFCO Industries, Inc. (â€œSIFCOâ€) Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on February 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “SIFCO Industries, Inc. (â€œSIFCOâ€) Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on December 06, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “SIFCO Industries, Inc. Names Thomas Kubera Chief Financial Officer – Business Wire” on August 09, 2018. More interesting news about SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) were released by: Crainscleveland.com and their article: “Interim CFO of Sifco Industries named to the job on a permanent basis – Crain’s Cleveland Business” published on August 10, 2018 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “Sylabs Announces General Availability of Singularity Enterprise to Accelerate the Adoption of Containers with Cryptographically Verifiable Trust – Stockhouse” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Matson, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an ocean cargo carrier. The company has market cap of $1.54 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. It has a 16.62 P/E ratio. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean transportation services to the domestic economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia and in the South Pacific.

More notable recent Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Matson Logistics Deploys BlackBerry Radar Asset Tracking to Improve Container Utilization and Shipment Visibility for Customers – PRNewswire” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Ocean Rate Report: Saudi Attacks Spark Higher Tanker Earnings – Benzinga” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.