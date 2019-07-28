Analysts See $0.82 EPS for Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX); Ellington Management Group Has Upped Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Stake By $3.82 Million

Ellington Management Group Llc increased Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) stake by 257.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ellington Management Group Llc acquired 39,400 shares as Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Ellington Management Group Llc holds 54,700 shares with $5.35M value, up from 15,300 last quarter. Tractor Supply Co now has $13.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $109.95. About 1.33M shares traded or 16.22% up from the average. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 39.39% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $4.09; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend to 31c Vs. 27c; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Releases 2017 Stewardship Report; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY COMP SALES +2% TO +3%; 05/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Kicks Off Semi-Annual 4-H Fundraiser; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO – CONFIRMS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 11/04/2018 – Petsense Expands National Retail Presence With Entry Into Florida; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of JPMCC 2010-C1; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Announces 14.8% Dividend Increase, Marking Eighth Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases

Analysts expect Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) to report $0.82 EPS on August, 6.GTX’s profit would be $61.15 million giving it 4.51 P/E if the $0.82 EPS is correct. After having $0.97 EPS previously, Garrett Motion Inc.’s analysts see -15.46% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.01% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $14.79. About 441,122 shares traded. Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) has 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased Freeport (NYSE:FCX) stake by 85,218 shares to 100,275 valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Veeco Instrs Inc Del (NASDAQ:VECO) stake by 36,500 shares and now owns 12,400 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Tractor Supply had 14 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of TSCO in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 16 by Piper Jaffray. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, April 26. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $96 target in Monday, April 15 report. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by Wedbush. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, July 23 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 48 investors sold TSCO shares while 186 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 3.31% less from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Company stated it has 130,389 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Fil has invested 0% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Ftb Advisors holds 1,247 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.05% or 767,844 shares in its portfolio. Driehaus Capital Management Limited Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Hbk Sorce Advisory holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 2,643 shares. Diversified Trust holds 3,718 shares. Moreover, Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd has 0.13% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.21% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 73,500 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability owns 2,760 shares. M&T Bankshares Corp, New York-based fund reported 23,751 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,350 shares. Webster Bancorporation N A invested in 0.01% or 400 shares. Moreover, First Hawaiian Bancorporation has 0.05% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 9,187 shares. Welch Forbes Ltd Llc holds 0.17% or 67,473 shares.

Garrett Motion Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.10 billion. The firm offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. It has a 0.92 P/E ratio. The Company’s integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.