Analysts See $0.81 EPS for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR); River Road Asset Management Increased Its Computer Programs And Systems (CPSI) Stake

River Road Asset Management Llc increased Computer Programs And Systems (CPSI) stake by 78.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. River Road Asset Management Llc acquired 353,564 shares as Computer Programs And Systems (CPSI)’s stock declined 14.68%. The River Road Asset Management Llc holds 803,805 shares with $22.34 million value, up from 450,241 last quarter. Computer Programs And Systems now has $310.78M valuation. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $21.71. About 91,749 shares traded. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has declined 16.74% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSI News: 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q EPS 29C; 12/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Computer Programs; 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q ADJ EPS 59C; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 24/05/2018 – CPSI and Alliance Health Partners Announce Partnership; 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q Rev $70.9M; 15/05/2018 – Product Vision Takes Center Stage at the CPSI 2018 National Client Conference; 19/04/2018 – Computer Programs Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Analysts expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) to report $0.81 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.40 EPS change or 97.56% from last quarter’s $0.41 EPS. VCTR’s profit would be $54.93M giving it 4.49 P/E if the $0.81 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, Victory Capital Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 131.43% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.55. About 224,974 shares traded or 62.54% up from the average. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) has risen 76.06% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.06% the S&P500. Some Historical VCTR News: 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits James River Group; 26/03/2018 – Victory Capital 4Q Adj EPS 39c; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Halcon Re; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Steris; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in HB Fuller; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 4.5% Position in Team Inc; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 2.2% Position in Manitowoc Co; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Fulton Financial; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Old National; 30/05/2018 – Victory Capital Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 10, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Faith Community Hospital Selects TruBridge to Improve Cash Flow – Business Wire” published on September 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI) a Good Value Stock? – Nasdaq” on December 28, 2018. More interesting news about Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CPSI vs. TRHC: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 28, 2018.

Among 3 analysts covering Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Computer Programs and Systems has $2600 highest and $2400 lowest target. $25’s average target is 15.15% above currents $21.71 stock price. Computer Programs and Systems had 5 analyst reports since May 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Dougherty \u0026 Co. upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 10 report. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Friday, August 23 with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 17 investors sold CPSI shares while 36 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 11.06 million shares or 0.64% less from 11.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al invested in 0.02% or 47,900 shares. Mondrian Investment Prtnrs Ltd reported 104,609 shares stake. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt holds 0% or 438 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Management Ltd has invested 0% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Ameriprise Fin Inc accumulated 137,529 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Co reported 41,976 shares stake. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Polaris Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) for 99,250 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% of its portfolio in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 9,660 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parkside National Bank & Tru has invested 0% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). American Intl Grp Incorporated stated it has 0% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% of its portfolio in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI).

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased Rpm International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) stake by 43,534 shares to 607,112 valued at $37.10M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) stake by 32,137 shares and now owns 533,579 shares. Occidental Petroleum Corporati (NYSE:OXY) was reduced too.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $986.78 million. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. It has a 16.57 P/E ratio. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients.