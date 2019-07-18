Analysts See $0.81 EPS for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC); Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) Has 1.38 Sentiment

Analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to report $0.81 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 19.00% from last quarter’s $1 EPS. SRC’s profit would be $80.06 million giving it 13.54 P/E if the $0.81 EPS is correct. After having $0.86 EPS previously, Spirit Realty Capital, Inc.’s analysts see -5.81% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $43.86. About 460,402 shares traded. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) has risen 13.75% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SRC News: 04/05/2018 – Spirit MTA REIT Publicly Files Second Amendment to Form 10 Registration Statement in Connection with Planned Spin-off from Spir; 15/05/2018 – Mangrove Capital Adds Spirit Realty, Exits SunCoke Energy: 13F; 13/04/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL INC – UNIT PUBLICLY FILED WITH U.S. SEC AN AMENDED REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM 10; 01/05/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY SEES FY AFFO/SHR 66C TO 68C, EST. 79C; 21/03/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL INC – HUGHES WILL JOIN CO ON APRIL 1, 2018 AND WORK WITH OUTGOING CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PHIL JOSEPH TO TRANSITION THE ROLE; 10/05/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL – SPIN-OFF IS CURRENTLY ANTICIPATED TO BE COMPLETED ON/ABOUT MAY 31, 2018 AND REMAINS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CUSTOMARY CONDITIONS; 01/05/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL: NEW $250M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – Marathon Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Spirit Realty: 13F; 01/05/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY 1Q REV. $165.3M, EST. $165.0M; 21/03/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL, NAMES MICHAEL HUGHES AS CFO

Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.40, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 157 institutional investors increased and opened new equity positions, while 114 decreased and sold their stock positions in Pacwest Bancorp. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 101.72 million shares, down from 107.89 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Pacwest Bancorp in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 4 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 92 Increased: 103 New Position: 54.

Fsi Group Llc holds 5.3% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp for 130,472 shares. Cardinal Capital Management Llc Ct owns 3.16 million shares or 3.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jcsd Capital Llc has 3.67% invested in the company for 132,000 shares. The California-based Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc has invested 2.97% in the stock. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P., a Missouri-based fund reported 361,814 shares.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding firm for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking services and products. The company has market cap of $4.50 billion. The firm accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It has a 9.72 P/E ratio. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; cash flow loans to finance business acquisitions and recapitalization activities; small business administration loans; asset loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up activities of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

The stock increased 1.02% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $37.51. About 231,096 shares traded. PacWest Bancorp (PACW) has declined 28.56% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.99% the S&P500.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a premier net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. The company has market cap of $4.34 billion. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial and office properties providing superior risk adjusted returns and steady dividend growth for our shareholders. It has a 28.06 P/E ratio. As of September 30, 2017, our diversified portfolio was comprised of 2,511 properties, including properties securing mortgage loans made by the Company.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)