Analysts See $0.81 EPS for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC); Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Sellers Increased By 4.69% Their Shorts

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ:BBBY) had an increase of 4.69% in short interest. BBBY’s SI was 44.09 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 4.69% from 42.12M shares previously. With 5.35M avg volume, 8 days are for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s short sellers to cover BBBY’s short positions. The SI to Bed Bath & Beyond Inc’s float is 34.2%. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.14. About 2.30 million shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 10.66% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Temares’ Voluntary Waiver Follows Previous Reductions to Target Compensation Since FY2015; 04/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND NAMES JB OSBORNE TO BOARD; 03/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond will exchange Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards for store credit through Thursday; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.16 PER SHARE; 04/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints JB Osborne to Bd of Directors; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Digital Competition Isn’t Relenting — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond issued 2018 earnings per share guidance in the low- to mid-$2 range; 14/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Buybacks — Barron’s; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q Net $194M; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Arthur Stark, Chief Merchandising Officer, Departs — Filing

Analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to report $0.81 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 19.00% from last quarter’s $1 EPS. SRC’s profit would be $83.60 million giving it 13.86 P/E if the $0.81 EPS is correct. After having $0.86 EPS previously, Spirit Realty Capital, Inc.’s analysts see -5.81% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $44.9. About 2.24M shares traded or 91.50% up from the average. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) has risen 13.75% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SRC News: 13/04/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL – AMENDED REGISTRATION STATEMENT IN CONNECTION WITH SPIN-OFF OF CERTAIN ASSETS OF CO INTO SMTA; 04/05/2018 – Spirit MTA REIT Publicly Files Second Amendment to Form 10 Registration Statement in Connection with Planned Spin-off from Spirit Realty Capital; 19/04/2018 – DJ Spirit Realty Capital Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRC); 21/03/2018 – Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. Names Michael Hughes As Chief Financial Officer; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 21/03/2018 – Spirit Realty Capital: Names Ricardo Rodriguez as Chief Fincl Officer of Spirit MTA REIT; 21/03/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL INC – NAMES RICARDO RODRIGUEZ AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF SPIRIT MTA REIT; 17/05/2018 – Spirit Realty Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 01/05/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY SEES FY AFFO/SHR 66C TO 68C, EST. 79C; 06/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a premier net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. The company has market cap of $4.63 billion. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial and office properties providing superior risk adjusted returns and steady dividend growth for our shareholders. It has a 28.73 P/E ratio. As of September 30, 2017, our diversified portfolio was comprised of 2,511 properties, including properties securing mortgage loans made by the Company.

Among 10 analysts covering Bed Bath \u0026 Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 10% are positive. Bed Bath \u0026 Beyond had 20 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) earned “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, March 26. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Sell” rating and $13 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup on Monday, April 1 to “Neutral”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by UBS. Robert W. Baird maintained Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Robert W. Baird has “Hold” rating and $18 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, April 11. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, April 11. On Friday, April 5 the stock rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, February 11 by Loop Capital.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company has market cap of $1.43 billion. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and juvenile products. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides various textile products, amenities, and other goods to institutional clients in the hospitality, cruise line, healthcare, and other industries.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $298,408 activity. Another trade for 19,554 shares valued at $298,408 was sold by HELLER JORDAN.