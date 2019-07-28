Analysts See $0.81 EPS for Realty Income (O); Keycorp (KEY) Sellers Decreased By 1.74% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report $0.81 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.25% from last quarter’s $0.8 EPS. O’s profit would be $256.34M giving it 21.46 P/E if the $0.81 EPS is correct. After having $0.82 EPS previously, Realty Income Corporation’s analysts see -1.22% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $69.54. About 1.17 million shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 31.24% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.81% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 03/05/2018 – Realty Income Names Neil Abraham Chief Strategy Officer And Mark E. Hagan Chief Investment Officer; 13/03/2018 REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR FROM 21.9C; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME 1Q FFO/SHR 79C, EST. 78C; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.11 TO $3.19, EST. $3.16; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q EPS 29c; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Rev $318.3M; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 Million Of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO Was $224.9 M

Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) had a decrease of 1.74% in short interest. KEY’s SI was 12.27M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.74% from 12.49 million shares previously. With 13.65 million avg volume, 1 days are for Keycorp (NYSE:KEY)’s short sellers to cover KEY’s short positions. The SI to Keycorp’s float is 1.21%. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $18.51. About 7.60 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 17.81% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Common Equity Tier 1 10.03; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – KEYCORP – KEYBANK ACQUIRED KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, INC. AS PART OF 2016 MERGER WITH FIRST NIAGARA FINANCIAL; 25/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Net $418M; 25/05/2018 – Heartland Express Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Net Interest Income $952M; 23/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on KeyCorp’s comment on loan growth withdrawn; 25/04/2018 – Preston Hollow Capital Completes Financing of El Centro Regional Medical Center

Among 4 analysts covering Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Realty Income Corp had 11 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, July 11. The stock of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Wells Fargo. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The stock of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, February 21. The stock of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 37 investors sold Realty Income Corporation shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 0.03% or 666 shares. 6.80M were reported by Cohen & Steers Inc. Sumitomo Mitsui Incorporated invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). 17,760 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt. 48.37 million were reported by Vanguard Gp. Etrade Management Ltd Liability has 0.12% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 55,804 shares. Fdx Advisors owns 26,281 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability Co accumulated 21,186 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Tci Wealth reported 0.01% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Essex Fincl Services reported 11,102 shares. Metropolitan Life Communication New York invested 0.08% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Johnson Investment Counsel holds 56,187 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Alps Advisors invested in 0.01% or 16,658 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Limited Liability Com reported 13,352 shares. 3,911 were reported by Donaldson Capital Management Ltd Liability Co.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 firm dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company has market cap of $22.01 billion. The firm is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,000 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants. It has a 52.29 P/E ratio. To date, the firm has declared 568 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 48-year operating history and increased the dividend 93 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 .

Among 4 analysts covering KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. KeyCorp had 10 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Wedbush to “Neutral” on Monday, February 4. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Thursday, April 4. Robert W. Baird upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Friday, June 21 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) rating on Wednesday, July 24. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $2000 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold KeyCorp shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Techs Ltd Company reported 30,700 shares. Fiduciary has 472,591 shares. Dana Inv Advsrs Incorporated has 800,986 shares. Sky Invest Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.15% or 25,276 shares. Dupont Cap has 0.01% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 15,665 shares. Prudential invested in 0.12% or 4.51M shares. Pzena Limited Co accumulated 6.98M shares or 0.6% of the stock. Mutual Of America Cap Lc, New York-based fund reported 237,141 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.05% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Institute For Wealth Management Lc stated it has 0.09% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Nbt Savings Bank N A Ny invested in 11,310 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Farr Miller Washington Limited Liability Com Dc stated it has 37,355 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) accumulated 33,535 shares. Petrus Communication Lta holds 21,827 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Nebraska-based Farmers Merchants Invests Incorporated has invested 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

KeyCorp operates as the bank holding firm for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $18.57 billion. The companyÂ’s Key Community Bank segment offers deposit and investment products; personal finance services and loans, including residential mortgages, home equity, credit cards, and various installment loans; deposits, investment and credit products, and business advisory services; and financial, estate and retirement planning, and asset management services to high-net-worth clients. It has a 11.04 P/E ratio. This segment also provides commercial lending, cash management, equipment leasing, investment, insurance including commercial property and casualty, as well as captive insurance and employee benefit programs, succession planning, access to capital markets, derivatives, and foreign exchange services to mid-sized businesses.

