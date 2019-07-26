Analysts See $0.81 EPS for Realty Income (O); CLOSE BROTHERS GROUP PLC ORD ORDINARY SH (CBGPF) Sellers Increased By 37.59% Their Shorts

CLOSE BROTHERS GROUP PLC ORD ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) had an increase of 37.59% in short interest. CBGPF’s SI was 56,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 37.59% from 40,700 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 560 days are for CLOSE BROTHERS GROUP PLC ORD ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:CBGPF)’s short sellers to cover CBGPF’s short positions. It closed at $17.35 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report $0.81 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.25% from last quarter’s $0.8 EPS. O’s profit would be $256.34 million giving it 21.37 P/E if the $0.81 EPS is correct. After having $0.82 EPS previously, Realty Income Corporation’s analysts see -1.22% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.23. About 589,209 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 31.24% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.81% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.14 TO $3.20; 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 FFO $3.11/Shr-FFO $3.19/Shr; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP – FFO PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED WAS $0.79; 18/05/2018 – Realty Income Declares Dividend of 21.95c; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO 79c/Shr; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 27/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Realty Income Corp $500m 7Y +125; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO Was $224.9 M

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 firm dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company has market cap of $21.91 billion. The firm is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,000 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants. It has a 52.05 P/E ratio. To date, the firm has declared 568 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 48-year operating history and increased the dividend 93 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 .

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 37 investors sold Realty Income Corporation shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning has 77,349 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability owns 314,257 shares. Ohio-based Johnson Counsel Inc has invested 0.09% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Motco invested 0.03% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Private Trust Na holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 5,691 shares. 885,257 were reported by Royal State Bank Of Canada. Parametric Associate Limited Liability Co reported 596,227 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares reported 37,557 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested in 0.05% or 2.47M shares. Oakworth Cap holds 0.01% or 800 shares. Connors Investor Inc has invested 0.05% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Bartlett & Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Swiss Bank stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Mackay Shields Ltd has 0.04% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 82,675 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 37 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Realty Income Corp had 11 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The stock of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Citigroup. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 11. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo.

More notable recent Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Realty Income: Quantifying The Moat – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Realty Income: Watch Out Below – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Realty Income And The New Economy: How O’s Tenants And Locations Fare During The Technological Revolution – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Crash Protection For Realty Income – Seeking Alpha” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Realty Income Enters The U.K. – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals firms in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $2.76 billion. It operates through five divisions: Commercial Finance, Retail Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.