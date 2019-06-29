Analysts See $0.81 EPS for Masco (MAS); 0 Analysts Covering Lincoln National (LNC)

Among 2 analysts covering Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Lincoln National had 6 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 2. UBS maintained the shares of LNC in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Neutral” rating. See Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report $0.81 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 8.00% from last quarter’s $0.75 EPS. MAS’s profit would be $237.78 million giving it 12.11 P/E if the $0.81 EPS is correct. After having $0.44 EPS previously, Masco Corporation’s analysts see 84.09% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $39.24. About 6.77 million shares traded or 98.16% up from the average. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 24/04/2018 – MASCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.48 TO $2.63, EST. $2.57; 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable

The stock increased 2.29% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $64.45. About 2.04 million shares traded or 43.98% up from the average. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 6.32% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 29/05/2018 – Lincoln National at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications, Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Liberty Life Assurance; 13/03/2018 – Two Industry Veterans Join Lincoln Financial’s Retirement Plan Services Institutional Retirement Distribution Team; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Duckworth: Duckworth-Durbin Bill to Expand the Lincoln National Heritage Area and Grow Economic Opportunity Advances in; 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by lnvestmentNews Women to Watch Award; 23/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers; 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40; 21/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches lndexed Variable Annuity with Unique Income Option and Simple Investing Choices; 18/04/2018 – Delta, Goodyear, Lincoln National Are Selling at Steep Discounts — Barrons.com

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $604,857 activity. $604,857 worth of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) shares were sold by GLASS DENNIS R.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold Lincoln National Corporation shares while 188 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 155.43 million shares or 6.97% less from 167.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Welch And Forbes Limited Co holds 6,000 shares. Wellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 560,056 shares. Ajo L P invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). 136 are owned by Delta Asset Management Limited Company Tn. Moreover, Prudential Public Ltd Com has 0.62% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Arbiter Ptnrs Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 117,398 shares. Shell Asset Com stated it has 16,176 shares. Fort Washington Investment Oh reported 0% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Peoples invested 0% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Pnc Fincl Services Group Inc Inc has 0.01% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 215,913 shares. Sun Life Financial accumulated 0% or 347 shares. At Bank & Trust holds 6,491 shares. Boys Arnold Communication Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 162,162 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $13.04 billion. It operates through four divisions: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. It has a 9.2 P/E ratio. The firm sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

Among 9 analysts covering Masco (NYSE:MAS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Masco had 12 analyst reports since January 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 4. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 4 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by SunTrust. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight” on Monday, January 7. Raymond James upgraded it to “Strong Buy” rating and $4700 target in Friday, April 26 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Monday, March 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold Masco Corporation shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 237,699 were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk. Moreover, World Asset Inc has 0.04% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Oppenheimer And invested in 0.06% or 60,597 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt L P reported 156,060 shares. Hills Bankshares & accumulated 30,035 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.04% or 500,254 shares. Lakewood Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 1.18M shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Biltmore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 15,447 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of holds 3,327 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brant Point Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.57% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Bridgewater Assocs Lp reported 179,851 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 60,838 shares. D L Carlson Invest Gru owns 13,360 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Company accumulated 18,030 shares. Hallmark Capital Mgmt Inc holds 11,725 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

