Analysts See $0.81 EPS for Lakeland Financial (LKFN); Daruma Capital Management Lifted By $10.26 Million Its Ii Vi (IIVI) Holding

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 3 insider sales for $387,913 activity. Another trade for 2,100 shares valued at $95,886 was made by HIATT THOMAS on Thursday, February 7. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Gavin Michael E sold $227,153. Steiner Jonathan P had sold 1,991 shares worth $89,974. 3,672 Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) shares with value of $166,672 were sold by DE BATTY JILL A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold Lakeland Financial Corporation shares while 43 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 18.59 million shares or 2.65% more from 18.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Assocs has 0% invested in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) for 10,297 shares. Systematic Lp holds 0.04% or 27,335 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 21,973 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity stated it has 28,251 shares. 1St Source Bancshares reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). Metropolitan Life Ins New York reported 0.03% in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% or 33,317 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability holds 12,369 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). Stifel Fincl Corp invested in 226,907 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 1,871 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 67,218 shares. Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). Vanguard has 0% invested in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). Opus Cap Grp Inc Ltd Co stated it has 16,884 shares.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Lake City Bank that provides various financial services in Indiana. The company has market cap of $1.13 billion. The firm offers various deposit products, including noninterest bearing deposits; interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposits; and NOW and demand deposits. It has a 13.47 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and multi-family residential loans, agri-business and agricultural loans, and other commercial loans; and consumer 1-4 family mortgage loans and other consumer loans.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $493,496 activity. SADASIVAM SHAKER also bought $493,496 worth of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) shares.

Among 2 analysts covering II-VI Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. II-VI Inc had 3 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by BTIG Research. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Northland Capital.